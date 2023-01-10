U.S. markets closed

Insect Feed Market is Estimated to Reach a Value of US$ 17.4 billion by 2033, Registering a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Government Initiatives Various Policies to Increase the Production of Insect Feed for High-quality Meat. China Leads the Global Market Share by 2033. India is estimated to hold a CAGR of 24.1% and a valuation of 488.8 million during the forecast period

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The insect feed market valuation is US$ 2.6 Billion in 2023 and to be US$ 17.4 Billion by 2033. The Sales of insect feed grow at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period.

The rising demand for high-nutrient feed increases the adoption of insect feed. The increasing demand for healthy protein for livestock is mushrooming the market expansion. The rising popularity of bug feed, fishmeal, and soya meal for farm animals is accelerating the demand for insect feed. The increasing adoption of insect feed among end-user sectors such as animal husbandry, zoos, and the commercial animal industry propels market growth.

The manufacturers, market vendors, and top companies are investing a maximum amount to gain quick profits and are increasing market growth. The rising demand for fish and poultry farming propel the market size during the forecast period. The rising consumption of insect feed improves the shelf life of chickens to perform better production. In addition, rising investment and government initiative policies boost insect feed market opportunities.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11604

China leads the global market by capturing maximum revenue during the forecast period. The rising demand for eggs, meat, and poultry is increasing the adoption of insect feed during the forecast period. The growing population of non-vegetarian and end-use sectors is surging the demand for insect feed in China. Moreover, increasing production and awareness and presenting top vendors uplift the market share. Various top companies develop high-quality insect feed and export them, advancing the China insect feed market.

Key Takeaways from the Insect Feed Market

  • With a CAGR of 16%, the market significantly uplifted in the historic period.

  • The insect feed market valuation is expected at US$ 4 Billion by 2033.

  • The aquaculture category is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% over the projection period.

  • With a CAGR of 9%, the global market is increasing during the forecast period.

  • The market in the United States is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% through 2033.

  • With a CAGR of 27.2%, the China market significantly uplifts during the forecast period.

  • The Indian market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.1% over the forecast period.

  • During the forecast period, mealworms are predicted to dominate the global insect feed industry.

Get More Information on this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/insect-feed-market

Who is Winning?

The vendors are promoting their products by making strategies and launching new products. The market players focus on research and development activities to develop the best insect feed products. These players provide excess protein insect feed for healthy meals. This nutrition contains essential amino acids to make better taste to the farm animals.

Other essential Players in the market are:

  • Nextprotein

  • Buhler AG

  • Hexafly

  • Entofood

  • Diptera Nutrition

  • Enviroflight

  • Coppens

  • Agriprotein

  • Others

Recent Developments in the Insect Feed Market:

  • Thai Union Group- In March 2021, the company launched insect protein products in Thailand, fuelling the market with 6 million dollars of investment in setting up a brand-named Flying Spark. The company claims to offer an alternative protein supplement with high-quality procedures.

  • Protix BV- In March 2021, the company announced that it is being funded by Rabo Corporate as a shareholder, claiming to improve its capacity of insect protein in the Netherlands.

  • Insectta Pte Ltd- In May 2021, the company announced that it received funding from Trendlines Group Ltd. It will help the company to improve its technology for extracting biomaterials from insects.

Request a Report Methodology@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-11604

Insect Feed Market by Category

By Product Type:

  • Meal Worms

  • Fly Larvae

  • Silkworms

  • Cicadas

  • Others

By Application:

  • Aquaculture

  • Pig Nutrition

  • Poultry Nutrition

  • Diary Nutrition

  • Other

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • South Asia & Pacific

  • East Asia

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Request for Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-11604

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

  3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

  3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

4. Global Market Analysis 2017-2022 and Forecast, 2023-2033

  4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Analysis, 2017-2022

  4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Projections, 2023-2033

      4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

      4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Market Analysis 2017-2022 and Forecast 2023-2033, By Insect Type

  5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

  5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Analysis By Insect Type, 2017-2022

Top Reports Related To Food and Beverage Market Insights

Tilapia Market Size - The tilapia market is valued at USD 13.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 21.6 billion by 2033, recording a CAGR of 4.5%, during the forecast period.

Asian Sea Bass Market Share - Asian sea bass, often known as a Barramundi, thrive in difficult habitats, unscrupulously migrating and reproducing. Manufacturers have identified a lucrative opportunity in the production of Asian sea bass as many countries are encouraging production for enhancing food security index.

Allulose Market Growth - The allulose market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 221.3 Mn in 2022. The market is predicted to grow at an 8.7% CAGR between 2023 and 2033, from US$ 236.9 Mn in 2023 to US$ 543.2 Mn by 2033.

Isomaltulose Market Outlook - Non-cariogenic sugar demand, in particular from the food and beverage industry and the healthcare industry, is driving the expansion of the isomaltulose market worldwide.

Pectin Powder Market Demand - Pectin powder is widely used in the production of jams and jellies. Besides this, its consumption has been associated with a number of health benefits, including joint pain relief, arthritis treatment, inflammation treatment, digestive aid, and so on.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


