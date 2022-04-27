U.S. markets close in 2 hours 41 minutes

Insect Pest Control Market to Reach USD 25.28 Billion by 2030; Adoption of IoT and AI-Based Technologies in Insect Pest Control to Drive Growth, says The Brainy Insights

Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.
Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.

Rising consumer purchasing power parity and rapid urbanization driving the growth of insect pest control market.

Newark, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global insect pest control market is expected to grow from USD 15.23 Billion in 2020 to USD 25.28 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2021-2030.

Get a sample of the report from: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12654

The use of chemicals to kill insects is known as insect pest control. Pest control is the process of using various strategies to control and manage pest control. Crop production, trees, and wood, as well as citizens, are all protected using this method. Pests are undesirable organisms that can harm humans and their belongings. In industries such as food and hospitality, pest control solutions are essential to maintain a sanitary environment for the control of flies and mosquitoes. This market is necessary to protect customers from diseases like Dengue Fever, Malaria, and the Zika Virus. Insect pest control is the most widely used in the commercial and industrial sector due to the growing need for professional pest control solutions, particularly in the food manufacturing and hospitality sectors, to maintain a hygienic environment for the control of cockroaches, bedbugs, flies, and mosquitoes.

Government laws on food hygiene, public health, and environmental health, as well as increased public awareness, are driving the insect pest control market; the requirement to improve service quality for clients is likely to provide an impetus for innovative pest control solutions. The rise in worries about vector-borne disease outbreaks, as well as the uneven effects of climate change on insect proliferations, are driving the global insect pest control market forward. New product developments and strategic collaborations amongst top companies striving to expand are some of the factors that are predicted to drive global market growth in the future.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/insect-pest-control-market-12654

Key players operating in the global insect pest control market are Adama, BASF, Bayer, Ecolab, FMC Corporation, Rentokil Initial Group, Rollins, Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Syngenta and Terminix among others. To enhance their market position in the global insect pest control market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

• Vynyty Citrus, a new biological and pheromone-based crop protection product, was introduced in March 2021 by Bayer AG, a major corporation in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. It's the first citrus pest control product on the market, and it's made using natural pyrethrum and pheromones.
• To expand its market presence in the Asia Pacific region, Rollins, Inc. acquired Aardwolf Pestkare Pte Ltd., a pest control company in Singapore, in July 2018.

The termites segment dominated the market with a market share of around 32% and a market value of around 4.87 billion in 2020.

The insect type segment is divided into termites, bedbugs, cockroaches, mosquitoes, flies, & ants. The termites segment dominated the market with a market share of around 32% and a market value of around 4.87 billion in 2020.

The biological segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 32% over the forecast period.

The control method segment is divided into biological, chemical, & physical. Over the forecast period, the biological segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 32%.

The commercial & industrial segment dominated the market, accounting for around 40% of global revenue and a market value of around 6.09 billion in 2020.

The application segment is divided into residential, commercial & industrial, livestock farms, other applications. The commercial & industrial segment dominated the market, accounting for around 40% of global revenue and a market value of around 6.09 billion in 2020. Because of the growing need for skilled pest control solutions, especially in the food manufacturing and hospitality sectors, to maintain a hygienic environment for the control of cockroaches, bedbugs, flies, and mosquitoes, insect pest control is the most widely used in the commercial and industrial sector.

Enquire before purchasing this report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12654

Regional Segment Analysis of the Insect Pest Control Market

• North America (U.S. Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)
• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)
• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Among all regions, North America region emerged as the largest market for the global insect pest control market with a market share of around 36.6% in 2020. During the forecast period, North America is expected to be the largest market. The insect pest control market in North America has been expanding rapidly. Insect pest control in North America is dominated by the United States. More than 640,000 instances of insect-borne infections were reported in the United States between 2004 and 2016, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition, nine new germs spread by bites from infected ticks and mosquitoes were discovered or imported in the United States during this time. As a result, there has been a huge growth in the need for effective insect pest management technologies in recent years.

To purchase research report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12654/single

About the report:

The global insect pest control market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company that provides actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. They have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients objectives of high-quality output within a short time. They provide both customized (client-specific) and syndicate reports. Their repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. The customized solutions are tailored to meet the client's requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


