U.S. markets open in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,065.25
    +34.00 (+0.84%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,297.00
    +222.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,635.25
    +142.50 (+1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.90
    +14.20 (+0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.22
    -1.79 (-1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.40
    -3.30 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    18.48
    -0.08 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0036
    +0.0035 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.21
    -0.35 (-1.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1718
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2380
    -0.4720 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,404.03
    +554.49 (+2.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.98
    +20.10 (+4.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,438.74
    +11.43 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,195.58
    +316.62 (+1.14%)
     

Insect Protein Market worth $3.3 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read

CHICAGO , Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insect Protein Market will grow to USD 3.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 33.4% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The demand for animal protein is expanding quickly in emerging economies. The rising regulatory approvals from the developed regions for use of insect protein is propelling the growth of the insect protein market.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=150067243

Browse in-depth TOC on "Insect Protein Market"

236 – Tables
36 – Figures
181 – Pages

The food & beverage segment is the fastest growing among the various application of insect protein during the forecast period

The major buyers in this market are food and beverage companies, dairy-alternative manufacturers, and feed industries among others. The supply of insect protein affects the production of insect-based food and beverages production. Insect-based protein is considered a viable alternative source for protein, majorly in food and feed applications. Though whole insects are also available in the market as a rich source of protein, the scope of this report has been limited to only the processed products available as insect protein.

Asia Pacific region is witnessing the highest growth rate in the insect protein market

Southeast Asian countries have a tradition of entomophagy but do not have regulations related to the breeding, sale, and export of insects. However, insect protein manufacturers have a high opportunity in the animal nutrition segment. Pharmaceutical and cosmetics are among the growing segments in the region, especially in China and Japan. The food consumption per capita is projected to increase in Australia, as the population is projected to reach 35.9 million by 2050, according to a report published by the Australian Government.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=150067243

The major players include EnviroFlight (US), InnovaFeed (France), HEXAFLY (Ireland), Protix (Netherlands), Global Bugs (Thailand), Entomo Farms (Canada), and Ynsect (France) among others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=150067243

Browse Adjacent Reports: Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Protein Ingredients Market by Source (Animal and Plant), Form (Dry and Liquid), Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, and Cosmetics & Personal Care), and Region (NA, EU, APAC, SA, RoW) - (2020 - 2025)

Aquafeed Market by Species (Fish, Crustaceans, and Mollusks), Ingredient (Soybean, Corn, Fishmeal, Fish Oil, and Additives), Lifecycle (Starter Feed, Grower Feed, Finisher Feed, and Brooder Feed), Form, Additive, and Region - (2020 - 2025)

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/insect-protein-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/insect-protein.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insect-protein-market-worth-3-3-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301614472.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • When Should We Push the Button on This 'Nuclear' Option?

    Uranium is blowing higher Monday. All the miners are up: Cameco Corp , Uranium Energy Corp. , and Denison Mines . But we could see more upside here. DNN was over $2.00 at one point in 2021, and it appears the European push to keep Nuclear power going could be a nice catalyst for these names.

  • Putin slashes gas supplies to France as energy crisis deepens - live updates

    EU draws up emergency plan to cut energy costs FTSE 100 rises 0.7pc David Willetts: The system has worked for Boomers at every stage of their lives Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Russia Confounds the West by Recapturing Its Oil Riches

    Moscow is raking in more revenue than ever with the help of new buyers, new traders and the world’s seemingly insatiable demand for crude. “Nobody’s brave enough to embargo 7.5 million barrels a day of Russian oil and oil products.”

  • Apple Is Not Out of the Woods Just Yet

    Shares of Apple topped around $175 in the middle of August and turned lower - we hope traders took appropriate action. The trading volume does not appear to have increased on the late August decline but the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is pointing lower. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of AAPL, below, we can see a top reversal pattern in August looking at the candles.

  • These 5 Steel Stocks Stand Solid, Near Buy Points, As Market Retreats

    Three steel stocks have formed valid bases and are in or near buy zones. However, views conflict on the steel market.

  • Adani Becomes World’s Third-Richest Person as Wealth Surges

    (Bloomberg) -- Few outside of India had heard of Gautam Adani just a few years ago. Now the Indian businessman, a college dropout who first tried his luck as a diamond trader before turning to coal, has become the world’s third-richest person. Most Read from BloombergDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestAdani Becomes World’s Third-Richest Person as Wealth SurgesFed’s QT to Hit ‘Full Stride’ With Central Bank Shrinking $9 Trillion PortfolioSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work V

  • Elon Musk Calls for More Oil and Gas Drilling to Avert Human Disaster

    Tesla's CEO has been sounding the alarm on the importance of the Russian war in Ukraine for the world.

  • Woodside Energy pays out record half-year dividend on soaring gas prices

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Woodside Energy Group Ltd more than tripled its interim dividend payout on Tuesday after the Australian gas producer posted a five-fold increase in first-half profit on booming oil and gas prices and its takeover of BHP Group's petroleum arm. Woodside has benefited from soaring liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices as sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine have forced gas buyers from Asia and Europe to seek alternative suppliers in what was already a tight market. "We're in uncharted waters," Chief Executive Meg O'Neill told Reuters, pointing to the Platts JKM benchmark price assessment rocketing to $71 per million British thermal units and the Dutch TTF gas hub price last week hitting roughly the equivalent of an oil price of $600 a barrel.

  • CryptoStar Corp. Provides Update on Operations

    CryptoStar Corp. (TSXV: CSTR) (OTCQB: CSTXF) ("CryptoStar" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency mining and data centre operator, is pleased to provide an update on operations.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Utility Business Highlights the Buffett Magic

    If it was publicly traded, Berkshire Hathaway Energy would be the second-biggest U.S. utility. Earnings have grown 30-fold since Buffett bought the core of the business in 2000.

  • Think California’s EV Rules Are Ridiculous? They Just Reflect Reality.

    The blowback from a ban on the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035 has been fierce--but it won't change the auto industry's direction.

  • Oil tumbles on inflation woes, Iraq exports

    Oil prices fell Tuesday on fears that an inflation-induced weakening of global economies would soften fuel demand, and as Iraqi crude exports have been unaffected by clashes. Brent crude futures for October settlement fell $2.45, or 2.33%, to $102.64 a barrel by 1022 GMT, after climbing 4.1% on Monday, the biggest increase in more than a month. This could prompt central banks in the United States and Europe to resort to more aggressive interest rate hikes that could curtail economic growth and weigh on fuel demand.

  • Netflix's new ad-supported tier will return company to growth: analyst

    Netflix's new ad-supported tier will reportedly cost between $7-$9 per month. Analysts think this will return the company to growth.

  • Elon Musk says civilisation will crumble without oil and gas

    Elon Musk has said civilisation will crumble without oil and gas as he warned the switch to green energy will take a decade.

  • Honda, LG team up to build $4.4 billion EV battery plant in the U.S.

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian discusses Honda and LG teaming up for a new EV battery plant and how more and more companies are investing billions in these plants across the U.S.

  • Dried-Out Farms From China to Iowa Will Pressure Food Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Drought is shrinking crops from the US Farm Belt to China’s Yangtze River basin, ratcheting up fears of global hunger and weighing on the outlook for inflation. Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest Americans‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit BrawlOzzy Osbourne Says He Is Returning

  • The End of the Texas Bitcoin Mining Gold Rush

    The new era for mining in the state might look more like a slog than a boom – but it could also be better for the electric grid.

  • Argentine province Mendoza to accept cryptocurrency as payment for taxes

    The western Argentine province of Mendoza — the fifth most populous in the country — now accepts cryptocurrency as a payment option for taxes, the Mendoza Tax Administration (ATM) announced on Saturday. See related article: El Salvador’s Bitcoin adoption, one week on Fast facts Mendoza’s roughly 2 million residents will now be able to pay […]

  • EU draws up emergency plan to cut energy costs

    Brussels is drawing up emergency plans to reduce the cost of energy, amid warnings from the boss of Shell that the gas crisis is set to last for several years.

  • Walmart unveils Massmart bid, Disney wins cricket rights, Starbucks raises Pumpkin Spice Latte price

    Notable business headlines include Walmart announcing a bid to acquire retail company Massmart, Disney winning ICC India cricket rights through 2027, Rory McIlroy winning the 2022 tour championship, and Starbucks raising the price on its Pumpkin Spice Latte.