JOBS:

Jobless claims fall to 2-month low

Initial jobless claims fall for second week in a row, 215,000 Americans filed last week

Amazon's advertising revenue is $31 billion and growing. Here's everything we know about its booming ad business.

Business Insider
·2 min read
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy.Bruce Bennett / Getty Images

Amazon has become the third-biggest digital advertising company behind Google and Facebook, hitting $31 billion in ad revenue in 2021.

Under new CEO Andy Jassy, Amazon is shaking up its ad business to attract TV ad dollars. It's also seeking out new frontiers for ads — including placements in its physical Whole Foods stores. Its growth has also led Walmart, Instacart, Walgreens and other retailers to build their own retail media platforms.

Here's the latest on Amazon's moves to expand its advertising business and the growing competition it faces.

Amazon's ad business is big and growing

Advertising is a tiny sliver of Amazon's business, but it's one of the company's fastest-growing areas, up 32% in the fourth quarter, when it broke out its ad business for the first time. The tech giant continues to cut into advertisers' search budgets that mostly go to Google. It's also ramping up its audio and video sales pitch.

Who runs Amazon's ad business

Amazon has built a team of execs to pitch advertisers, including people like Alan Moss and Colleen Aubrey; and agency and brand vets who work directly with marketers.

Amazon faces growing competition for ad dollars

Other big retailers and delivery companies including Walmart, Albertsons, and Instacart are scrambling to build their own ad businesses, and hiring top talent to do so.

Amazon is tough for advertisers to navigate

Marketers have complained that Amazon is tough to navigate. Amazon said its complex approach is by design, but has rolled out tools to make it easier for marketers to buy and measure ads. Nonetheless, its structure has spawned a cottage industry of firms that specialize in helping marketers navigate the site.

Amazon is hiring ad talent

Amazon is hiring for advertising talent, but its tough interviewing process and distinct culture can make it hard for outsiders to break into the company.

We talked to insiders about how to ace the interview process.

Read the original article on Business Insider

