Inside the battle to stop radioactive nuclear sludge from contaminating Britain

The now defunct prototype advanced gas-cooled reactor at Sellafield - Chris Watt

The remnants of Britain’s worst nuclear accident are slowly being scrubbed from the Cumbrian skyline.

The Windscale Piles nuclear reactors were built near Seascale in 1947 to make weapons-grade plutonium for nuclear bombs as Cold War tensions emerged.

But a fire at the reactors on October 10, 1957, spewed radioactive contamination across northern Europe and ended their work.

Their twin 400-foot, cigar-like chimneys are still being dismantled bit-by-bit, with one no longer in sight and the other now two-thirds of its original height.

“There’s a machine that eats its way down, cutting out a section at a time,” says Liam Martin, a technician at the site, which is now known as Sellafield.

Martin is part of the 100-strong team trying to tackle another complex part of the Windscale Piles’ toxic legacy: what to do about the large quantities of radioactive waste still left at the site.

Irradiated cladding from the nuclear fuel rods used at Windscale was dumped for years into a 95-foot long, 32-foot wide concrete silo hundreds of metres away.

Radioactive waste from Calder Hall and Chapelcross nuclear electricity stations was also later tipped inside, until the 1960s when it was sealed up.

For decades, the thick concrete vault has successfully contained the deadly materials.

However, with the building now decades old, the silo has been deemed an “unacceptable risk” by nuclear safety regulators.

They are concerned about the risk of another fire like the one that struck in the 1950s, which could “result in a large release of radioactivity” given the volatile material inside. The disaster almost 70 years ago caused an estimated 200 cancers in Britain, half of them fatal.

Martin and his colleagues have been tasked with safely extracting and moving the roughly 3,200 cubic metres of radioactive waste.

Phil O’Hagan, retrievals team leader looking at equipment to move waste

Doing so is a delicate task: they must keep the oxygen levels around the materials artificially suppressed to prevent the gas acting as a fuel for possible self-combustion.

The clean-up job would terrify many, but Martin is sanguine.

“When you've done it for ten years, you get used to it. It’s a day job, it’s second nature.”

After years of preparation, the clean up team is finally scheduled to start getting the first waste out within weeks.

It could take until 2035 to finish the job. Time is not on their side.

“I think in the state it’s in at the moment, it’s quite stable,” says Martin Taylor, a former policeman who is now head of operations at Sellafield.

“But it is an ageing facility. The sooner we can get the waste out, the better.”

Preparations to begin work at Sellafield comes against a backdrop of renewed interest in nuclear across the West.

Russia’s weaponisation of gas supplies and the global push to cut carbon emissions have boosted the appeal of nuclear power over the last 18 months.

Sellafield, however, is a glimpse into the industry’s murkier side.

The silo containing the Windscale fuel cladding is one of four legacy waste sites at Sellafield, encased in ageing infrastructure and from an era of poorer record-keeping and more haphazard waste management.

Not far from the silo, for example, is the 100m Pile Fuel Storage Pond, built in the 1940s to cool and store spent fuel from Windscale. It is now a dangerous, algae-coated, radioactive sludge.

Silo being built in 1950s to store radioactive waste

Specialist divers were sent in last month to help with the clean up, the first time a human has dared go into the pond since 1958.

There are risks in cleaning up Sellafield, but also risks in leaving it alone: the site's thousands of workers face a constant balancing act between trying to deal with the past and not disturbing it too much.

“We have a legacy of more than 50 years of civil and defence nuclear activity in the UK,” says Professor Neil Hyatt, chief scientific adviser at the Government's Nuclear Waste Services.

“And some of the waste was not looked after to the highest standards that we have today. We are where we are. We’ve got to get to a better way forward.”

Radioactive waste from current nuclear power plants is dealt with from the outset in a more structured way, either encased in cement or turned into glass blocks before being sealed in containers.

Modern reactors are being built to minimise nuclear waste and make dealing with it less complex, while new reactor technologies are being developed all the time.

Yet that does not tackle the long-term challenge of what to do with waste, which goes far beyond the lifespans of engineers alive today.

Today’s nuclear waste has taken less than 100 years to create, but will need to be stored for hundreds or thousands of years, kept safe through events no one can predict.

“There has been a lot of technical innovation, such as the use of robotics and innovative waste treatment,” says Professor Claire Corkhill at the University of Sheffield, a member of the Government’s Committee on Radioactive Waste Management.

Kayleigh Sullivan, retrievals operator, in the room radioactive waste will be stored in nine-foot steel boxes under sealed conditions - Chris Watt

“But given that waste will be radioactive for hundreds or thousands of years, it would be much better if we put it in a place where future events can have less of an impact on their safety.”

The Government’s current plan is to bury waste hundreds of metres deep underground, far away from human activity.

A so-called Geological Disposal Facility could cost up to £53bn to build and take up to 140 years to fill with about 750,000m3 of waste.

A search for a suitable site where the community is happy is ongoing. Sites around Cumbria are possibilities, although nothing is yet decided.

Those working out where it could be located need to take a very long-term view.

“We need to understand the frequency of earthquakes, the existing faults and their behaviour,” says Professor Hyatt.

“The last ice age, for example – Cumbria is still rebounding: as the ice has retreated, the land is rising very slightly, and that has an influence on the way the water in the ground moves.”

At Sellafield, workers have a more immediate focus.

During a visit last Wednesday, the team were running tests on the remote-controlled equipment needed to start extracting the radioactive waste from the silo.

Under sealed conditions, a crane with a “teddy-grabber”-style claw at the end will poke into the silo through a specially drilled window and pick up batches of nuclear waste.

CCTV images showing radioactive waste from the Windscale Piles - Chris Watt

The debris will be moved into special nine-foot steel boxes before being bolted and swabbed down by a giant Kuka robot.

The boxes will then be moved to a new secure storage site at Sellafield, until the underground site is developed.

The process has been tested extensively at a mock-up facility in Rosyth, Scotland. CCTV images show the mangled chunks of debris inside.

Oxygen levels will be controlled using argon gas as a suppressant.



Ultimately, the team can’t be sure exactly how it will go until they get going. Will the waste be easy to pick-up, or clumpy and fall apart? This is just one of the questions that can only be answered in the doing.

“We’ve simulated it as best we can, but we just don’t know how it is going to react,” says Phil O’Hagan, retrievals team leader.

Despite the unknowns, he and his team are keen to get it started.

“It will be a massive moment,” says Martin.

“I’ve been here for five years now and we feel like we’ve been waiting to do it for probably two of those years now.”

Workers here are keen to leave a positive legacy for future generations.

“Getting it done will be fantastic,” says Taylor.