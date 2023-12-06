Inside Cleverly’s plans to slash migration

Cleverly Migration

Every prime minister of the last 15 years has made the same pledge either during their campaign or when in office: to reduce immigration.

Yet much like his predecessors, Rishi Sunak has found it easier said than done.

Voters who were once promised net migration “in the tens of thousands” have seen figures more than quadruple between 2019 and 2022 to 745,000.

Bounced into tougher action by the huge figure, Sunak has tasked his Home Secretary with finally bringing the problem to heel.

James Cleverly on Monday announced a raft of measures that will make it more difficult for foreign workers to come to the UK, including raising salary thresholds and limiting family visas.

Under plans announced, care workers will no longer be able to bring their families with them when they immigrate.

Meanwhile, the minimum salary that skilled workers must earn to come to the UK has been raised from £26,2000 to £38,700. Even a British person marrying a foreigner will have to earn at least £38,700 for their spouse to come to the UK.

Employers will also no longer be able to pay foreigners salaries 20pc below the going rate in Britain for jobs where there is deemed to be a shortage of domestic workers.

Cleverly promised the “biggest ever reduction in migration”. 300,000 people who arrived last year would not have been eligible under the new rules, he said.

Exact details of the new policies are still being thrashed out, making it difficult for observers to estimate what the impact will be.

However, Marley Morris from the Institute for Public Policy Research says that loopholes in the increased salary threshold change mean it may be toothless.

“The increase of the skilled worker threshold is unlikely to make a huge difference because it is exempting health and care workers and public sector workers, which is the majority of grants,” he says.

Doctors, nurses and carers accounted for the largest increase in foreign workers coming to the UK in the year to June, with 154,000 arriving.

However, others suggest that the crackdown on families visas for care workers could act as a break on numbers.

Kate Shoesmith from the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) says: “Whilst health and care roles are exempted at the time being, one concern is if you do not have the ability to bring your dependents with you then looking across your options, there are many other places that will welcome people to these roles.”

By itself, the crackdown on family visas for health and care workers could also be significant. The Home Office issued 120,000 visas to the dependents of health and care workers in the year to September 2023.

Other measures announced by Cleverly are “all fairly low level,” says Morris.

Regardless, experts believe migration numbers will start to fall in the years ahead.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), which draws up detailed economic models to help it scrutinise the Government’s spending plans, predicted in November that net migration would fall sharply to 245,000 by 2026.

Much of this is mechanical and will be driven not by a reduction in new arrivals but migrants departing. After the pandemic, a wave of international students came to the UK. Many will now be coming to the end of their studies and leaving.

“Most international students leave at the end of their studies or reasonably soon thereafter,” says Jonathan Portes, a professor of economics at King’s College London who specialises in migration. “So a substantial rise in the number of international students coming in leads to a substantial rise in the number of people going out almost automatically.

“Everyone who analyses or looks at this was expecting the figures to fall reasonably quickly over the next few years.”

The trend is already starting to become visible. Some 200,000 non-EU migrants left in the year ending in June – nearly double the total in the previous 12-month period.

“It would be, I think, astonishing if that didn’t continue,” Portes says.

Government plans announced earlier this year to restrict international students from bringing dependents and increasing immigration fees are also expected to reduce net migration figures, according to the OBR.

Its projections were released before the Office for National Statistics revised up net migration figures for 2022 from 606,000 to 745,000. But David Miles, who sits on the OBR’s committee, said the revision was unlikely to change the outlook.

Meanwhile, large inflows of Ukrainians and Hong Kongers arriving on humanitarian visas will also start to slow.

A reduction in net migration will be a political boost for the Tories, but may come at an economic cost.

“We still see huge numbers of vacancies in some key areas,” the REC’s Shoesmith says. “If you just were to walk around our manufacturing plants, factories, logistic warehouses right now, you could see who’s filling those roles.”

Restaurants may no longer be able to hire foreign chefs, she says.

“Chefs that are currently here on visas would not be eligible under this new salary threshold. So there would be restaurants that would have to close their doors or think about their opening hours in a different way. We already have a shortage of those people in those roles.”

Yotam Ottolenghi, the British-Israeli chef who brought ingredients like rose harissa and preserved lemons to the masses, was recently forced to reduce opening hours at his restaurants because he could not hire enough chefs. He blamed Brexit for making it harder to recruit cooks from the continent.

Measures to restrict immigration also risk stoking inflation, economists say, by driving up wages for British workers.

“You have got a couple of political changes relating to immigration and the national living wage, which may mean the disinflation process in the UK might continue to be trickier than in some other economies,” says Chris Hare from HSBC.

Workers will receive the largest ever cash increase to the national living wage in April next year, when it rises by 9.8pc. The new immigration measures will come into effect at the same time.

For Sunak and his colleagues, all this may be a price worth paying. Unless the Prime Minister can get a grip on net migration figures, Downing Street could soon be dealing with fresh-faced arrivals of its own come the election.

