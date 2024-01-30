Inside the EU’s plan to strangle Hungary’s economy over Ukraine

Viktor Orbán blocked an aid payment of €50bn (£43bn) to Ukraine in December last year - Marton Monus/Reuters

The European Union’s message to Viktor Orbán is loud and clear: get in line or we will throttle your economy.

A leaked document originating from Brussels has outlined plans to sabotage Hungary’s economy and devalue the currency if the country continues to block an aid payment of €50bn (£43bn) to Ukraine.

It set out plans for heads of state to say Orbán’s “unconstructive behaviour” means they couldn’t “imagine” Budapest would receive any EU funding, according to the Financial Times which reported the leak.

Such comments were likely to make investors “less interested to invest in Hungary” and could rapidly trigger “a further increase of the cost of funding of the public deficit and a drop in the currency”, the document said. The note also highlighted that “jobs and growth… depend to a large extent” on overseas funding.

János Bóka, Hungary’s EU minister, said the plan “only confirms what the Hungarian government has been saying for a long time: access to EU funds is used for political blackmailing”.

The unfolding row between the EU and its most pro-Russian member state threatens to wreck Hungary’s economy. For Brussels, meanwhile, the leak risks stoking resurgent anti-EU forces across the continent.

“The stakes are getting higher,” says Zoltán Török, a Hungarian economist at European bank Raffeissen. “Both Budapest and Brussels are interested in a compromise. [But] one cannot be 100pc sure that the compromise will be achieved.”

Hungary blocked the aid payment to Ukraine in December shortly after EU leaders agreed to membership talks with Kyiv. Orbán, who is seen as close to Vladimir Putin, argued that Ukraine should not be handed billions of euros to aid its war effort as it was not an EU member.

However, other European leaders are growing impatient with what they see as Russian sympathies and anti-democratic values in Budapest.

Hungary spent much of the last year locked in a separate row with the bloc about rule of law and human rights that saw €22bn of funds frozen. €10bn of that was unlocked in December after a compromise was reached.

The new plans to put economic pressure on Budapest over the Ukraine issue suggest the dispute is “jumping from technocratic level to the political level”, says Török.

The EU has considerable leverage. Tomas Dvorak from Oxford Economics says: “Hungary is possibly the most vulnerable economy within the EU to this sort of pressure.”

The central European nation has only just begun recovering from its longest recession on record and a loss of promised EU funds could hobble its economic improvement.

Valerijs Rezvijs, at S&P Global Ratings, estimates Hungary could ultimately be eligible for up to €29bn in EU cash, which is equivalent to 15pc of the country’s GDP.

“The potential growth impact [of withholding funds] may be substantial,” says Rezvijs. “Although progress was made on around €10bn last year, the majority of the remaining funds are yet to be accessible to Hungary.”

S&P warned in December that it could downgrade Hungary’s credit rating if “the EU significantly cuts funds”.

In a briefing note from November, the European Commission said: “Nationally financed public investment is expected to fall substantially over the forecast horizon, while the EU-funded investment projects are set to accelerate.”

As well as cutting off EU funds, the leaked plan suggested members of the bloc could ramp up pressure on Budapest by weakening the Hungarian forint. They would do this by talking down the prospect of future EU support, thereby undermining investor confidence.

“Hungary is very dependent on external financing because the currency is very volatile. Investors prefer to lend in either euros or dollars,” Dvorak says. “That means they are also quite exposed to exchange rate risk.

“If the markets started asking for a much higher rate of return on lending to Hungary, that would be a genuine problem.”

The country’s debts are equivalent to around two thirds the size of its economy. While that is well below the UK’s debt-to-GDP ratio, Budapest faces the highest debt servicing cost of any EU country with interest rates in double digits at 10.75pc.

“The significant forint depreciation in 2022 contributed to Hungary having the highest inflation rate in the EU last year,” says Rezvijs.

The rate of price rises peaked at 25pc last year, though it has since fallen to 5.5pc. However, Rezvijs warns: “Recent pressure on the Hungarian forint, coupled with Hungary’s reliance on imports for food and energy, could complicate the ongoing disinflation efforts.”

The Hungarian forint fell by as much as 0.7pc after news of the Brussels plan broke.

Dvorak says Hungary would face a slow-burn drag on its economy rather than a knock-out blow.

“Hungary is still very much manufacturing oriented – lots of very carbon-intensive capital stock. That is something they will need to replenish in the next five to 10 years. To do that without EU funding would be very, very difficult. So markets will take note of it,” Dvorak says.

Török says: “It is negative for investment and economic growth but the overall direct impact is not dramatic I would say.

“For the time being, the unemployment rate is very low. So it’s not the case that people are losing jobs because of this or something like that.”

The strategy carries risks for Brussels too. It is playing with fire at a time when anti-EU sentiment is already strong in many membership countries such as the Netherlands, Italy and France.

“From a PR perspective, this is a bit of a nightmare because it’s very easily spun in a way to make it seem that the big Goliath of an EU is stepping or trampling upon the poor little Hungary,” Dvorak says.

“I’m sure AfD in Germany will jump at this straight away. It is a high-stakes game.”

In Budapest, some feel that their country is being “bullied” by the EU, Török says.

The threat of destroying the Hungarian economy feels “not proportionate”, he believes.

“To be very honest, I think one country should not be punished for having a different opinion, at least not to that extent.”

There are signs that the aggressive action plan will not see the light of day. EU officials have disavowed the leaked document and Hungary has signalled it may in fact be willing to allow the EU to fund donations to Ukraine out of the bloc’s budget.

Still, the fact that the plan to attack Hungary’s economy was even drawn up suggests “patience may finally have run out” in Brussels, says Dvorak.

