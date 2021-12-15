U.S. markets open in 3 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,637.25
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,593.00
    +41.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,896.50
    -28.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,158.30
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.05
    -0.68 (-0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.90
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    21.81
    -0.11 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1268
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.89
    +1.58 (+7.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3256
    +0.0026 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8250
    +0.0950 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,302.84
    +1,101.98 (+2.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.23
    +33.11 (+2.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.42
    -25.22 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,459.72
    +27.08 (+0.10%)
     

Inside the government's secret data room

Gordon Corera - Security correspondent
·4 min read

In a room whose precise location is kept secret for security reasons, lies SitCen - the government's new Situation Centre.

BBC News was given access to the room, filled with video screens showing streams of data.

The room sits close to the Cabinet Office Briefing Room (COBR), where ministers and officials take decisions on how to respond to anything from a natural disaster to a terrorist attack.

And the job of the analysts in SitCen is to enable policymakers to act quickly and use the best possible information.

'Step forward'

Launched this September, it has already been used in the dealing with events such as the explosion at a Liverpool hospital and fuel-supply shortages.

In the latter case, SitCen was able to show which parts of the UK were suffering from shortages, to ensure the responses - such as tankers driven by the military - were going to the right place.

"This is a massive step forward in our capability," Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister for the Cabinet Office Steve Barclay told me inside SitCen.

"The right decisions require the right data at the right speed."

National-security 'watchkeepers'

The centre is run by the Civil Contingencies Secretariat, part of the Cabinet Office.

On a vast wall-sized video screen, an analyst shows how feeds of data from other departments and agencies inside and outside government - ranging from geospatial information to weather patterns to traffic flow - can be used to create dashboards.

These can be overlaid to understand potential knock-on consequences - how a natural disaster could affect power or food supplies, for example, or what nearby hospitals might be put under strain or require evacuation.

Software can visualise the results to make it easier to communicate.

And national-security "watchkeepers" maintain a 24-7 eye on events in the UK and around the world.

Biological-warfare attack

When a crisis is not under way, the team work on a list of well over 100 possible risks listed on a UK National Security Risk Register and try to understand what data feeds they would need if each one unfolded.

These can include everything from assassinations of public figures to a biological-warfare attack, as well as natural disasters.

But a House of Lords committee report has called for this risk-planning process to be more open and accessible - and work across a longer timeframe.

Cyber incidents have risen up the list of UK risks in recent years.

If a cyber-attack's impact was only online, it would be handled by the National Cyber Security Centre.

But if it had significant real-world impact - such as shutting down parts of the NHS in the way Ireland's health service was hit this year - it would be handled by SitCen, which would try to decide what those broader effects might be.

Wider shift

SitCen illustrates the way in which data is moving to the heart of government.

This reflects a wider shift in society, accelerated by the pandemic, towards dependence on technology.

And it is one reason the latest version of the UK's cyber strategy covers much more than the narrower field of cyber-security where it started out, a decade ago.

But officials acknowledge accessing and integrating data remains a work in progress and the test will come as the capability is put to use.

Malicious acts

Strength in cyber-space will be a vital source of national power, according to the new, five-year strategy.

It sets out how the government wants to improve defences but also use innovation to drive growth and secure the UK's position internationally - and £2.6bn of funding was announced in the last spending review.

The emphasis now is on building up the resilience of individuals and businesses across the UK against malicious acts in cyber-space.

Cyber-attacks increasingly have real-world consequences - local councils such as Hackney becoming unable to offer services to residents, for example.

Economic growth

In the US, an attack on a major oil pipeline caused panic buying of fuel.

But the strategy also focuses on making the most of the opportunities cyberspace and technology provide, including in ensuring the economic growth linked to the digital sector is spread across the country and not just concentred in London and the South East.

Strength in cyberspace will also matter in projecting the UK's power and influence around the world, it says.

And all of this, as with the arrival of SitCen, makes clear technology and data, increasingly underpins our future security.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Team Mulls New Clampdown on China’s Largest Chipmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is considering imposing tougher sanctions on China’s largest chipmaker, according to people familiar with the situation, building on an effort to limit the country’s access to advanced technology.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe Na

  • Summers Warns Markets Are at Risk of a ‘Spontaneous Deflating’

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers warned of the risk of a “spontaneous deflating of financial markets” that have been pumped up by retail buying and exuberant investors.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThere is “a lot of euphoria,” Summers said a

  • U.S. to Blacklist DJI and Seven Other China Firms, FT Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of China’s biggest chipmaker and several of its largest pharmaceutical firms sank on Wednesday on fears that Washington will slap investment and export sanctions against more companies. Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalWuxi Biologics Cayman Inc. tumbled

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Generally speaking, organizations that hope to remain relevant need to keep pace with technology. Cutting-edge software and cloud services can drive efficiency, boost productivity, and even improve the customer experience, all of which can increase profitability.

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Eyes a Return to $50,000 after Tuesday’s Gain

    Following a bullish session for Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader market, a Bitcoin (BTC) move back through to $50,000 would support the crypto majors.

  • How Is Social Security Taxed?

    Can I avoid paying taxes on my Social Security benefits? Here are three key strategies to reduce the total taxes you might have to pay.

  • Supreme Court asks U.S. government for views on Bayer weedkiller case

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked President Joe Biden's administration for its views on whether the justices should hear Bayer AG's bid to dismiss claims by customers who contend its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, as the company seeks to avoid potentially billions of dollars in damages. Bayer in August filed a petition with the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision that upheld $25 million in damages awarded to California resident Edwin Hardeman, a Roundup user who blamed his cancer on the German pharmaceutical and chemical giant's glyphosate-based weedkillers. The Supreme Court's decision on whether to take up the matter is being closely watched as Bayer maneuvers to limit its legal liability in thousands of cases.

  • Fed prepares to stiffen inflation response for a post-transitory world

    The Federal Reserve is expected on Wednesday to announce that it is speeding up the end of its pandemic-era bond purchases and signal a turn to interest rate increases next year as a guard against surging inflation. Private forecasters polled by Reuters still expect U.S. growth of nearly 4% next year, well above trend, and are aligned around expectations the Fed's increased concern about inflation will cause it to pull the plug on the bond-buying program - originally set at $120 billion per month - in March and pencil in multiple rate increases for 2022. The Fed will issue a new policy statement along with updated economic projections following the end of its latest two-day meeting at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT). Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hold a news conference half an hour later.

  • Peru's poor Andean hamlets, backed by state, unleash anger at mines

    Gabino Leon is angry, and he is not alone. The farmer in Peru's southern Apurimac region watches each day as hundreds of trucks carrying copper roar past his adobe home, kicking up dust on a potholed dirt road that has become a lightning rod for protests hitting the world's no. 2 producer of the metal. Leon's rage - echoed in hundreds of small hamlets around the South American nation, Reuters reporting shows - is because, he says, he sees little benefit from that mineral wealth on his doorstep and blames mining for damaging his livelihood as a subsistence farmer. "All the wealth of Apurimac goes before our eyes," Leon told Reuters at his home, some 20 kilometers (12 miles) from MMG's Las Bambas mine, which started production in 2016 and supplies some 2% of the world's copper.

  • What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits?

    You can get Social Security benefits and work at the same time. But if you haven't reached full retirement age, your benefits could be reduced.

  • What to expect from the Fed's final meeting of 2021

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung joins the Live show to look at the Fed's priorities going into its last meeting of the year, emphasizing how it can be expected to respond to inflation after a record high for the month of November.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: Apple Upgraded On View Augmented Reality To Drive 5G

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • How Social Security Works After Retirement

    Here's how to maximize the Social Security benefits you receive and minimize the taxes you pay on them.

  • Wall Street could crumble under the weight of a ‘carbon bubble,’ these groups warn

    If Wall Street were a country, it would be the fifth-largest emitter of atmosphere-warming carbon emissions, between Russia and Indonesia, a new report says.

  • 4 Red Flags for Intel's Future

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) might initially seem like an attractive investment for value-oriented income investors. Intel's insider sentiment has also improved since Pat Gelsinger took over as its new CEO in February. Over the past 12 months, Intel's insiders bought nearly twice as many shares as they sold. Intel's low valuation and high yield might limit its downside potential, but four red flags could also prevent it from outperforming the market.

  • Coinbase and CoinMarketCap briefly display erratic cryptocurrency price action

    Crypto exchange Coinbase and crypto price tracking website CoinMarketCap both briefly showed abnormal prices for several cryptocurrencies Tuesday afternoon.

  • China’s Oppo Touts Smartphone Photo Breakthrough With New Chip

    (Bloomberg) -- Oppo, one of three leading Chinese smartphone brands filling the void left by Huawei’s retreat, claimed a smartphone mobile photography first with a self-designed chip that delivers sharper and more faithful images.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalOppo unveile

  • Netflix Cuts Prices in India and That's Okay

    The world's leading premium video service is lowering prices in the world's second-most populous country. There's no need for shareholders to panic.

  • 3 Things About Alibaba That Smart Investors Know

    Did you know that Alibaba is also one of China's top advertising, gaming, and smart speaker companies?

  • Ray Dalio: 'The system is in jeopardy' after events like Jan. 6

    Ray Dalio became a billionaire by picking up on patterns in the stock market. More recently, he has turned his attention to trends throughout world history.