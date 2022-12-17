U.S. markets closed

Inside information, Nexstim Plc: Changes in the management team – Henri Hannula appointed as VP, Sales and Marketing

Company Announcement, Helsinki, 17 December 2022 at 7.15 PM (EET)

Nexstim Plc: Changes in the management team – Henri Hannula appointed as VP, Sales and Marketing

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that Steve Beller has decided to leave his position as the Vice President and General Manager, North America, effective immediately.

Nexstim's Board of Directors has appointed Henri Hannula (born 1974) as Vice President, Sales and Marketing responsible for these functions globally. He has held key leadership positions since joining Nexstim in 2001, most recently as responsible for EU & ROW sales and marketing.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim Plc will continue in his role as President, Nexstim, Inc.

“I want to thank Steve for his significant contribution to the company. During his 5 years at Nexstim, Steve helped launch and grow our US Therapy Business alongside with our Diagnostics Business. I wish him all the best in his new challenges”, says Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim.

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Leena Niemistö, Chair of Board of Directors
+358 9 2727 170
leena.niemisto@nexstim.com

The Company’s Certified Advisor is Erik Penser Bank.

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

Attachment


