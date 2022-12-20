U.S. markets open in 6 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,822.25
    -23.25 (-0.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,833.00
    -140.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,105.75
    -87.50 (-0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,740.80
    -8.70 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.01
    -0.18 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.20
    +8.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    +0.18 (+0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0616
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.42
    -0.20 (-0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2147
    -0.0001 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5830
    -4.2810 (-3.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,807.35
    +74.40 (+0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.63
    +3.24 (+0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.31
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,568.03
    -669.61 (-2.46%)
     

Inside information: QPR Software Plc’s CEO Jussi Vasama to leave his position

QPR Software Oyj
·1 min read
QPR Software Oyj
QPR Software Oyj





QPR SOFTWARE PLC                        INSIDE INFORMATION                  20 December 2022 at 9:30 am EET




QPR Software Plc’s CEO Jussi Vasama has announced his resignation in order to assume a new position outside of QPR. Vasama will continue in his position until April 18, 2023. The company's Board of Directors will immediately initiate measures to hire a new CEO.

"During my tenure, QPR Software has gone through a major change process, which has created a sustainable foundation for growth and profitable business in the company. The company has a new strategy, a strong executive management team, and its product offering has been renewed. In accordance with the strategy, the focus of the company's software business has been shifted to the SaaS (Software as a Service) model of process mining, which also focuses on consulting services and their growth in the future," says Jussi Vasama.

"On behalf of the board and the entire company, I thank Jussi for his significant contribution to QPR's development. Jussi has piloted the company through a challenging change process and at the same time created a foundation for sustainable business growth. I wish Jussi success in his new position", comments Pertti Ervi, chairman of the board of QPR Software.



For further information:

QPR Software Oyj

Pertti Ervi

Chairman of the Board

Contacts via QPR communications: marketing@qpr.com



About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

www.qpr.com



DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key medias

www.qpr.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Healthcare Stocks

    Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slowing economy and persistent rate hikes, assessing the playbook for the coming year, CNBC’s Jim Cramer says it’s more important than ever to look at the past year and see what worked. Basically, which stocks have managed to overcome the bear conditions. Within the components of the S&P 500, energy and utilities have been segments that have beaten the broader market, and generally speaking, so have those of the healthcare sector. But healthcare stocks,

  • Why Amazon.com Stock Is Still Falling

    A Wall Street analyst warns that things could get even worse for the e-commerce and cloud giant next year.

  • 3 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Companies that utilize artificial intelligence can dominate the business world and achieve long-lasting success. These three AI stocks are great buys right now.

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • ‘Long-Term Investors Will Be Rewarded’: Oppenheimer Suggests 3 Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain these days, and that’s uncertainty. Markets remain volatile, as a series of data releases have investors somewhat unsure whether high inflation, rising interest rates, or a possible recession – or perhaps all three at once – will come to dominate the forecasts. The result: day-to-day price swings and sharp changes that make predictions a risky business. Not every economist, however, is willing to throw in the towel, and the difficult market environment hasn’t put the scare o

  • Bloomberg now expects 2023 to be one of the worst years for the world economy since 1993. But don't panic — here are 3 stocks to help protect you from the pain

    The outlook isn’t pretty. Prepare your portfolio.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Dropping Monday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are starting off the week on another down note after a more than 7% decline last week. Today, Nio shares were down 5.6% as of 11:30 a.m. ET as concerns mount over COVID-19 cases in China and economic conditions elsewhere. Investors are counting on the fourth quarter being a pivotal time for Nio's electric vehicle (EV) sales.

  • Lucid Stock Rises as It Raises More than $1.5 billion

    FEATURE Lucid stock is rising in late trading Monday after the company said it has raised a substantial sum of money. Monday evening, the EV startup announced it has taken in, or is about to take in, more than $1.

  • Coinbase Stock Hits an All-Time Low. Where the Company Goes From Here.

    In December of 2021, crypto exchange Coinbase Global (COIN) was about to cap a banner year: it had gone public with a valuation north of $85 billion and a $328 share price, raised over $3 billion through corporate bond offerings, and would ultimately take in $7.8 billion in annual revenue. Coinbase stock dropped 9.1% last week, only to fall to a new all-time low of $34.51 on Monday, before closing at $35.17. As it’s attempted to weather the crypto winter, Coinbase has been careful to distance itself from the likes of FTX and other crypto companies that have imploded recently, pointing to its identity as a Nasdaq-listed public company with audited financial statements.

  • 1,000% Move in a Day: Medical Stock Soars on Positive Data

    IceCure Medical, a little-known medical device company surged in after-hours trading Monday. IceCure's Prosense technology proved to be a safe and effective treatment for cancerous kidney tumors.

  • Stocks, Bonds Drop as Yen Jumps on BOJ Yield Shift: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and bonds slumped in the wake of the Bank of Japan’s unexpected adjustment to its yield-curve control policy. The yen rallied.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Heralds BOJ NormalizationA day that began

  • Here's When to Buy Microsoft Stock (Again)

    Microsoft stock is back under pressure as the market is selling off. Here's where to look for support.

  • Factors Setting the Tone for Carnival's (CCL) Q4 Earnings

    Carnival's (CCL) fiscal fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the resumption of cruise services, improved booking trends and fleet optimization efforts.

  • Semiconductors: A Tale of Haves and Have-nots

    The semiconductor space has contracted over the past year. In this article, we will dissect which semi conductors are leading and which are lagging.

  • Disney stock on its way to worst year since 1974 after ‘Avatar’ sequel disappoints

    “Avatar: The Way of Water” couldn’t reverse Walt Disney Co.’s recent funk, which has the stock on a path for its worst year since 1974. Disney shares (DIS) sank nearly 5% to their lowest level since March 2020 on Monday, after the blockbuster sequel and one of the priciest movies in Hollywood history fell short of the hype in its opening weekend. “The Way of Water” earned $57.1 million there, which Disney described in a Wall Street Journal report as disappointing but understandable.

  • Tesla stock downgraded over Musk-Twitter risk

    Yahoo Finance Live examines Tesla shares amid analyst downgrades and investor concerns linked to Elon Musk's new focus on Twitter, while also discussing Senator Elizabeth Warren's own qualms with the CEO's ownership of the social media platform.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood went shopping on Friday. The co-founder, CEO, and stock-picking mastermind of Ark Invest hasn't been an active buyer for her funds in recent weeks, but she made several additions to existing positions as the trading week came to a close. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) are three of the more interesting stocks that Wood bought on Friday.

  • Why AT&T Stock Was Slipping Today

    Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) were pulling back today on a down day in the market and after MoffettNathanson downgraded the stock this morning. AT&T shares were down 4.1% as of 2:19 p.m. ET. Research firm MoffettNathanson lowered its rating on AT&T from market perform to underperform this morning for mostly valuation-based reasons.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: MSFT, GOOGL Among 32 Names On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL and MSFT on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • Insiders pour millions into these 3 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    Stocks saw out the week on the backfoot once again. Initially buoyed at the start of the week by the better-than-expected inflation data, come Wednesday and the Fed signaling rates are set to go higher until it is clear inflation has been tamed, the mood soured again, shifting back to the bearish trends on offer most of the year. So, these are uncertain times. Volatility is the ruling force in the markets, and investors are looking for some signal that will indicate just which stocks are attract