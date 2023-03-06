U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,048.75
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,386.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,316.50
    +5.25 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,929.20
    -1.60 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.33
    -0.35 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.20
    +2.60 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    21.25
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0641
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.09
    -0.50 (-2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2030
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9970
    +0.1660 (+0.12%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,399.87
    +10.13 (+0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.33
    -2.72 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,929.44
    -17.67 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,237.78
    +310.31 (+1.11%)
     

Inside information: Sanoma considers issuance of a hybrid bond

Sanoma Corp
·4 min read
Sanoma Corp
Sanoma Corp

Inside information: Sanoma considers issuance of a hybrid bond

Sanoma Corporation, Inside Information, 6 March 2023 10:30 EET

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Sanoma Corporation (”Sanoma”) considers the issuance of euro-denominated hybrid capital securities in the aggregate amount of up to EUR 150 million (the ”Capital Securities”). The issuance of the Capital Securities may take place in the near future subject to market conditions. Sanoma would use the proceeds from the contemplated issue of the Capital Securities for general corporate purposes, including strengthening of the balance sheet to increase financial flexibility to support the execution of its strategic plan.

The Capital Securities are subordinated to the company's other debt obligations and treated as equity in Sanoma’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with the IFRS. The Capital Securities do not confer to its holders the rights of a shareholder and do not dilute the holdings of the current shareholders.

Nordea Bank Abp has been appointed to act as lead manager in the potential issue of the Capital Securities.

Additional Information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601

Important Information

The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa or such other countries or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the Capital Securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No actions have been taken to register or qualify the Capital Securities, or otherwise to permit a public offering of the Capital Securities, in any jurisdiction.

This communication does not constitute an offer of the Capital Securities for sale in the United States. The Capital Securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States, and the Capital Securities may not be offered, sold, pledged or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. person (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

This communication does not constitute an offer of the Capital Securities to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus has been or will be approved in the United Kingdom in respect of the Capital Securities. Consequently, this communication is addressed to and directed only at persons in the United Kingdom in circumstances where provisions of section 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 as amended, do not apply and are solely directed at persons in the United Kingdom who (i) have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the “Order”), (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, or (iii) are other persons to whom it may be otherwise lawfully communicated (all such persons together being referred to as “relevant persons”). This release is directed only at relevant persons and any person who is not a relevant person must not act or rely on this release or any of its contents.

Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive ‘brainprint’ on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate in twelve European countries and employ more than 5,000 professionals. In 2022, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.3bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 14.6%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Germany, EU Pursue Talks on Deal to Ban Combustion Engines

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in ViewChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz said talks were constructive with the European Union in resolving a dispute over plans to ban new combustion-engine cars in the bloc from 2

  • Ex-PM Imran Khan Attempts to Block Pakistan Arrest Warrant

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan is looking to suspend an arrest warrant against him after police officials attempted to arrest the opposition leader a day earlier.Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in ViewChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars

  • ‘2023 Rally Was a Bull Trap,’ Says Morgan Stanley. But These Stocks Still Have Upside

    March has entered the frame and comes in the wake of two contrasting months. The year started off with stocks in a hurry to put 2022’s miserable action to bed, pushing higher right out of the gates. Yet, February proved a wake-up call for those anticipating a full-on bull market, as many stocks pared back a big chunk of those gains. So, what’s next? Morgan Stanley’s Chief Investment Officer Mike Wilson says 2023’s early rally was a ‘bull trap.’ Wilson predicts more pain ahead for investors, call

  • BYD’s $18 Billion Rout Shows Fallout of Tesla Price War in China

    (Bloomberg) -- A price war among electric vehicle makers in China is taking a toll on even the most resilient players, as evidenced by BYD Co.’s $18 billion drop in the past month.Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in ViewChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceThe

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy. If it has thin trading volume, the fund manager will have an awfully tough time accumulating shares — without making a big impact on the stock price. IBD research also finds that dozens, if not hundreds, of great stocks each year do not start out as penny shares.

  • Big Fund Slashes Stakes in Chip Stocks AMD, Intel, Nvidia, and Micron

    Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec, Canada’s second-largest public pension, sold 20% or more of stakes in AMD, Intel, Nvidia, and Micron Technologies stock in the fourth quarter.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. The AES Corp. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Buy This Small-Cap Retail Stock. Shares Could Rise by 50%.

    The retail chain now has 333 stores, and is expanding into the Northeast. It has seen steady growth, high profitability, and low debt. And there’s no reason that its growth won’t continue.

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Has Good News for EV Buyers

    The EV upstart is optimistic about its ability to produce more vehicles this year than previously anticipated, according to Bloomberg News.

  • Top Reasons Not To Roll Over Your 401(k) To an IRA

    Five cases in which keeping your plan in place—or employing another non-IRA strategy—is the better move.

  • Tech Is Still Addicted to Stock Options. These 4 Companies Could Be Most at Risk.

    The average stock-based compensation for the software industry rose from 4.2% of revenue in 2012 to 22.5% in 2021.

  • Stock market faces crucial test this week: 3 questions that could decide rally’s fate

    Investors await a marquee report on the state of the U.S. labor market, along with testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell amid rising Treasury yields.

  • Powerful Vanguard Mutual Funds for Your Roth IRA

    Some Vanguard funds are better than others for a Roth IRA. Investors use these funds to diversify with equities, bonds, and real estate investment trusts.

  • Former top Credit Suisse shareholder sells full stake in bank

    Herro did not give a reason for the stake sale, but earlier told the Financial Times that Harris had sold the stake after losing patience with Credit Suisse's strategy to stem persistent losses and a client exodus. Harris, which had remained loyal despite a string of scandals at Credit Suisse, disclosed a stake of about 10% in the bank last August but reduced it to 5% in January.

  • Forget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in View

    (Bloomberg) -- As Covid-19 lockdowns gripped the world in 2020, Bernard Looney, chief executive officer of BP Plc, made a startling admission: He thought that oil demand might never return to its pre-pandemic peak. But recently, Looney has done an about-face. Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in ViewChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to W

  • ‘Financial illiteracy is an epidemic’: Americans lost an average of over $1,800 to financial errors in 2022 — here are 3 big money mistakes you could be making right now

    You can take these tips to the bank — literally.

  • I Have $100,000. How Can I Turn It Into $1 Million Through Investing?

    Are you wondering how to invest $100,000 and turn it into $1 million? With some patience and smart investing moves, it's not out of reach. Learn more here.

  • Goldman Sachs is among the suitors hoping to buy Subway for an estimated $10 billion: Report

    Goldman Sachs' asset management arm is one of at least a handful of potential Subway buyers, Sky News reported Saturday.

  • Twitter Reports 40% Drop in Revenue and Adjusted Earnings to Investors: WSJ

    A flurry of advertisers pulled back on ads on the platform after Elon Musk's takeover amid fears about how the site may be affected by changes to moderation and staffing.

  • US Dollar Rebound Looks Like a Pale Shadow of Its 2022 Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar’s recovery from a 10-month low has run into a speed bump, with the rally in the currency trailing behind the sizzling surge in Treasury yields. Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in ViewChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceHere are three