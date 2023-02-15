U.S. markets open in 6 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,123.50
    -22.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,991.00
    -130.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,545.50
    -85.50 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,932.80
    -13.30 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.82
    -1.24 (-1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.40
    -18.00 (-0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    21.65
    -0.22 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0718
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7610
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.91
    -1.43 (-7.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2100
    -0.0073 (-0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3000
    +0.2300 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,148.66
    +364.69 (+1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    506.48
    +12.06 (+2.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,953.85
    +6.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,501.86
    -100.91 (-0.37%)
     

Inside information: Uponor launches a strategic transformation programme to strengthen resilience and the execution of growth strategy

Uponor Corporation
·2 min read
Uponor Corporation
Uponor Corporation

Uponor Corporation, Inside information, 15 February 2023 at 09:02 am EET

Inside information: Uponor launches a strategic transformation programme to strengthen resilience and the execution of growth strategy

Uponor Corporation is launching a groupwide transformation programme over the years 2023–2024. With the successful implementation of this transformation, Uponor aims to secure its long-term competitiveness and ensure the execution of its growth strategy. Creating a new Uponor-wide operating model will strengthen Uponor’s resiliency as a company, capability to adjust to changing market conditions and ability to better serve customer needs.

The programme includes investing into future growth through innovation and R&D, simplifying organizational structures, rationalizing product portfolios, enhancing factory utilization, enhancing procurement partnerships and driving globally harmonized processes and systems.

The transformation to this new Uponor operating model will result in a leaner and more efficient organization, while also producing expected annual cost savings of around EUR 30 million. Initial estimates are that the planned measures could result in the net reduction of up to 400 jobs globally. The detailed impact of the changes will be communicated, and when necessary, negotiated locally as the plans progress. As Uponor conducted the first activities linked to the transformation programme already in Q4 2022, cost savings are expected to be realised gradually from Q1 2023 and fully by the end of 2024. The total non-recurring costs associated with the transformation programme are estimated to be around EUR 25 million.

“Uponor’s updated vision is to be a leader in sustainable water solutions. We are well positioned in the market as the demand for energy-efficient heating and cooling systems as well as sustainable solutions for safe and clean water continues to grow.

We stay on course pursuing growth by maximizing the opportunities in our core businesses and driving sustainable innovation. The targeted cost savings and efficiency gains from this programme will be the fuel to invest into Uponor’s future. By creating this new Uponor-wide operating model, we will become more resilient, leaner and better serve our customers, improving our competitive advantage, while maintaining our People First culture.

Uponor’s transformation and the path ahead of us in the next two years will unite us as One Uponor and position us to lead the change in sustainable water solutions,” says Michael Rauterkus, President and CEO of Uponor Corporation.

Uponor announced a renewed Group strategy and new financial targets in March 2022. The strategy and financial targets will remain unchanged. The company will report on the progress of the transformation programme in its interim reports.

Further information:
Franciska Janzon
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and IR
Uponor Corporation
Tel. +358 (0)20 129 2821

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.uponorgroup.com

Uponor in brief
Uponor is a leading global provider of solutions that efficiently and effectively move water through cities, buildings, and homes. We help customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities, and utilities, be more productive – and continuously find new ways to conserve, manage and provide water responsibly, unlocking its potential to provide comfort, health, and efficiency. Our safe drinking water, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling systems, and reliable infrastructure solutions are sold in more than 80 countries. Uponor employs about 4,000 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America.

In 2022, the company’s net sales totalled approximately €1.4 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com


Recommended Stories

  • Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Loses -77.24% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner

    The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

  • Buffett’s Quick $3.7 Billion Sale of TSMC Stock Spooks Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett slashed his holding of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. just months after disclosing a major stake, an unusually quick reversal by the legendary stock picker that’s chilling investor sentiment toward the chip giant.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing

  • Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA

    Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates recently laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over the course of a few hours during the AMA, including: “Why are you buying up so much farmland, do you think this is a problem with billionaire wealth and how much you can disproportionally acquire?” In respon

  • The peak of this market rally is almost here, says JPMorgan. Time to ditch U.S. stocks, and buy these instead, says Wall Street giant.

    Once positioning recovers, Q1 is in our view likely to mark the high point of the market, says JPMorgan, one of last year's biggest bulls.

  • Billionaire George Soros Confirms Huge Bet on Tesla And Elon Musk

    The legendary financier continued to buy Tesla shares in the fourth quarter despite the electric vehicle maker's stock market rout.

  • ‘Stay Long and Strong’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Snaps Up These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Last year’s bearish trend has turned on a dime into 2023’s bull run, and the question now is, what next? One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire Ken Fisher. With a history of decades-long investing success, Fisher knows a thing or two about market behavior. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with just $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion.

  • Palantir Stock Is Still Surging. It’s Not Just Earnings Causing Excitement.

    Palantir Technologies stock was surging Tuesday. Yes, Palantir (ticker: PLTR) posted its first-ever profitable quarter on a GAAP basis, but CEO Alex Karp also suggested that the company is attracting possible acquirers. “I think there’s going to be a lot of interest in us in buying our software and potentially in buying us,” Karp told analysts on a call after Palantir reported its earnings on Monday.

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Is Down After Hours

    Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) shares are trading lower in Tuesday’s after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter results. What Happened: Devon Energy reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of $1.66 per share, which missed average analyst estimates of $1.75 per share, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Operating cash flow totaled $1.9 billion in the fourth quarter, up 18% year-over-year, resulting in $1.1 billion in free cash flow for the quarter. Devon Energy said productio

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Airbnb, TripAdvisor, Devon Energy

    Stocks moving in after-hours: Airbnb, TripAdvisor, Devon Energy

  • Morningstar Lists Surging Stocks That are Still Undervalued

    Just because the S&P 500 index has leaped 8% so far this year doesn't mean that all stocks are overvalued.

  • Traders Capitulate, Abandoning Fed Rate Cut Bets After CPI Spike

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond traders were once again forced to rethink the Federal Reserve’s path after inflation data showed prices remain stubbornly high. They now expect the Fed to continue raising interest rates through June and no longer see a rate cut as a sure bet this year.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadAmerica's Priciest Neig

  • Warren Buffett's Company Boosted Its Stake In Only Three Major Companies in Q4

    Berkshire Hathaway, for the first time in years, neither added a brand new position nor fully liquidated an existing holding in the fourth quarter.

  • I've Got a $3 Million Portfolio. How Much Interest Will I Get Off It?

    When investing in your future, it is important to understand how much income you can expect from your nest egg. Many people use the 4% Rule to calculate how much you can safely withdraw from your portfolio, but is that … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $3 Million Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cathie Wood's Firm Just Doubled Down on One of Its Major Positions

    When Cathy Wood' buys, investors pay attention, and in February she has purchased a lot of crypto exchange Coinbase . Coinbase has been a frequent buying target for Wood's Ark Invest fund in 2023, but while the fund has spent tens of millions of dollars on Coinbase, there hadn't been any new purchases since mid-January. Ark on Friday purchased 139,105 Coinbase shares for the ARK Innovation ETF .

  • El-Erian, Rogoff Say It’s Too Late to Fix Too-Low Inflation Target

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s reaction to Tuesday’s consumer-price index shows investors are realizing inflation is likely to remain higher than the Federal Reserve’s goal for longer. Two heavyweight market voices say the 2% target is part of the problem.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Chang

  • Here come the 5% CDs

    If you’re looking for certificates of deposit, the interest rates on offer should be—here’s hoping—heading higher following the latest inflation numbers out Tuesday morning. You can already get 5% on a one-year CD if you shop around, and there should be more—and maybe better—on offer soon following the latest economic news, which has sent the money markets jumping around. January’s inflation data came in higher than expected, and the markets were surprised by the news, even though Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell had basically told them this was going to happen at his press conference a couple of weeks ago.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Buy of a Stake in This Truck-Stop Operator Pays Off

    Berkshire Hathaway investors are getting a read on one of the company’s better deals in the past decade—a 2017 purchase for nearly $3 billion of a 38.6% interest in Pilot Flying J, the country’s leading operator of truck stops. The Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) stake in the company rose to 80% under the terms of the original agreement reached by CEO Warren Buffett with the founding Haslam family, which will retain the remaining 20% stake. A Pilot spokesman confirmed that Berkshire lifted its stake in Pilot to 80% on Jan. 31.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Didn’t Buy More Occidental Petroleum Stock—and More Filing Takeaways

    One example: The company's stake in Apple rose slightly, but that wasn't because Warren Buffett bought more shares.

  • Boeing Stock Jumps On Massive Air India Deal For 290 Aircraft, Including 737 Max and 787 Dreamliner Purchases

    "Air India's selection of Boeing's family of passenger jets will support engineering and manufacturing jobs at Boeing factories in Washington state, South Carolina and across our supply base," said Boeing Commercial CEO Stan Deal.

  • UPDATE 2-Devon Energy profit misses as output hit by winter storm

    Shale oil producer Devon Energy on Tuesday missed Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit due to a hit to production from severe cold weather in the United States during the period, as well as higher expenses on personnel. Winter Storm Elliott brought subfreezing temperatures and extreme weather to about two-thirds of the United States in December, forcing oil and gas wells freeze-ins, where ice crystals halt oil and gas production. Devon had said in January that it estimated its fourth-quarter production to be 2% lower, with operations at its Williston basin in North Dakota affected the most.