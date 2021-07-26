Inside Kanye West's bizarre 'Donda' release — from more album delays to $50 chicken tenders

Kanye West was set to release his tenth studio album "Donda" on Friday — but fans still can't find the new tracks on music streaming platforms like Spotify (SPOT) or Apple Music (AAPL).

Despite a sold-out listening party at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday, where a whopping 42,000 fans attended, Kanye's latest record is still nowhere to be found.

New reports say the album — which was first announced in July 2020 — has been delayed two or more weeks with some outlets alleging that West is now living in Mercedes-Benz Stadium to try and finish the record.

“Kanye and team have created a studio space, living quarters and even have a chef to prepare his meals inside MBS," TMZ said.

"Donda" features several celebrity features, including Pusha T, Lil Baby and even a verse from Jay-Z.

Social media lit up on Friday over news of the Jay-Z collaboration, as the two have been honest about having a strained relationship over the years. It’s the first time the duo has collaborated since 2011's "Watch the Throne" album.

Representatives for West did not immediately respond to Yahoo Finance's requests for comment about the album’s release plan.

$40 hot dogs?

West showed up nearly two hours late to Thursday's livestream listening party and it was widely reported that he did not talk on stage. His estranged wife Kim Kardashian was reportedly in attendance, as well.

But last week's event went viral for other reasons — after a photo of the menu began circulating online.

The menu included gluten-free kettle corn for $35, an assorted basket of chips and beef jerky for $65, chicken tenders for $50, cookies for $45, and an all-beef hot dog for $40.

Fans quickly began debating the sky-high prices on Twitter:

Kayne sure know how to make you feel poor — GiannisLovesTheKids (@djpuffyp) July 23, 2021

It better be made with Waygu, Hand picked truffles and gold flakes. — Power Puff Kitty (@EmpressD88) July 23, 2021

This isn't the first time that the 44-year-old rapper has faced criticism for high food prices.

During a free 2019 performance in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a $55 “Brunchella” plate was served. Fans angrily demanded refunds after a photo of the plate, which featured two small pancakes, a few measly pieces of bacon and a sausage patty, went viral. The caterer of the event later took full responsibility.

Kanye's Yeezy dominance

West has established himself as a notable brand outside of the music scene, primarily in clothing retail.

Most recently, the rapper signed a 10 year deal with Gap (GPS) — and debuted his second product in the collection on Friday. The new product, a black iteration of the $200 blue puffer jacket that was released for pre-sale orders last month, will be available for shipping this winter.

Gap has struggled with an identity crisis in recent years, but the retailer's big bet on West looks like it might just pay off.

According to a recent note from Wells Fargo, the new Gap Yeezy line could bring in nearly $1 billion in incremental sales in 2022. West's Yeezy brand, which was valued at $3 billion in 2019, has helped lift his net worth significantly.

Yeezy sneaker sales have held up well over the years with revenue growing 30% in 2020 — despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Various reports say his net worth could range anywhere from $1.8 billion to $6.6 billion.

