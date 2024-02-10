Inside Labour’s plan for a storm of regulations at work

Labour Starmer

Residents of Crossgates, a former coal mining village in Fife, weren’t expecting to be greeted by Angela Rayner when they heard a knock at their doors last Sunday.

The deputy Labour leader had travelled to Scotland to speak to voters in the Edinburgh commuter town.

Those aware of the visit say the findings were pretty bleak. There was the ex-military man worried about how his son would get a permanent employment contract so he could get on the property ladder. Another local resident had just been fired and then rehired on worse terms and conditions. And a social care worker spoke of their fear that poor terms and conditions in the industry are a barrier to recruiting and retaining colleagues, as well as piling pressure on workloads.

Labour has promised the biggest upgrade of workers’ rights in a generation ahead of a general election later this year, pledging to address what it calls an imbalance of power in Britain’s workplaces while also promising to be the party of business.

Angela Rayner visited Scotland to promote Labour's ‘new deal for working people’ - Peter Byrne/PA Wire

The proposed changes include introducing “day one” workers’ rights, ending zero-hour contracts, banning fire and rehire practices, bringing in a “right to switch off” for workers, increasing the minimum wage and beefing up laws that block companies from blacklisting union workers.

The party added to that list last week, proposing to put race on the same footing as sex in equal pay claims.

After months of fleshing out the finer details of the proposals with business leaders, softening some areas as a result, insiders say the final drafts of policy submissions have now been delivered. A strict Feb 8 deadline was put in place so that Labour can be battle-ready for a potential May general election.

Insiders are convinced that employee rights is what resonates the most with voters, although many business leaders disagree. Boardroom veteran Sir Philip Hampton, the former chairman of Royal Bank of Scotland, GlaxoSmithKline and Sainsbury’s, argues that while “Labour are doing quite a lot of good, workers’ rights will seem a bit of a throwback issue to many people”.

Employers aren’t threatened by the avalanche of potential changes, even though they’re all now expecting a Labour government. “It’s campaigning, not government,” Hampton adds.

Bosses see little point in pushing back, given that they are so fed up with the Tories and have had so much exposure to Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves in recent months. Days before Rayner headed to Scotland to talk to ordinary workers, spin doctors hosted a secret meeting between Sir Keir and a small group of top business leaders.

It was just the latest in a long list of meet-ups. Some executives have now been to so many of these private events that they’re turning invitations with influential Labour officials down (“we have our own contacts,” shrugs an executive who recently declined an invite).

Just weeks ago another City spin firm hosted a similar meeting with shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves and UK chief executives inside the London headquarters of JP Morgan, where former Labour politician Chuka Umunna works.

The result of these chats is that Labour has been given a clear list of what bothers businesses the most when it comes to expanding workers’ rights. The top no-go is any “chopping, changing and uncertainty” – each proposal must be crystal clear.

Second, businesses never want to be in a position where they can’t get rid of staff on fair grounds. And third, they want to stop businesses undercutting them with poor practices. Labour has also agreed to consult on some of its policies in government first if it wins power, a relief to UK plc but a decision which angered unions.

Concerns over political chopping and changing came to the fore last week following Labour’s controversial decision to scrap its £28bn green investment plan.

The move has raised questions over what other flagship policies Sir Keir might U-turn on, but insiders insist that the party’s enormous package of workers’ rights reforms is being held on to with a tight grip.

They say there will be no flip-flopping on employment rights, partly because there’s “no weighty Exchequer cost associated with it” in the way that there is with its green prosperity plan. Following accusations that it has purged the hard-Left, it also wants to be seen to be giving something to unions as well as to business.

Having already been accused of watering down some promises on workers’ rights, the party will be careful not to be seen leaning too far towards corporate Britain.

At this month’s Labour business conference, which sold out in just four hours, Sir Keir reiterated that the employee overhaul will be at a scale that’s “not been attempted for decades” even if it “might not please everyone in the room”.

When business lobby group the CBI last week urged Labour to soften its workers’ rights pledges, a spokesman responded that its so-called new deal for working people will be a core part of its offer to the country.

Winston Churchill’s grandson Rupert Soames, the new president of the CBI, warned that if Labour is elected life could be a lot less cosy than chief executives currently expect because “parties campaign in poetry, but govern in prose”.

CBI president Rupert Soames warned Labour’s pro-business attitude may change once it's in power - Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock

Sir Martin Sorrell, the former WPP boss who runs advertising group S4 Capital, believes that outcome will likely depend on how far Labour gets a record swing to win a majority. A 1997-style electoral landslide could result in “more extreme” decisions being made while a tighter victory might mean the party looks to be “more controlled and centrist”.

There are fears that radical change on workers’ rights could damage UK competitiveness if businesses lose too many employer-centric rights. Lord Mandelson, who helped steer Labour to its 1997 victory, has already warned the party about allowing labour market reform to go too far. But such worries don’t have any chief executives up at night.

James Davies, an employment lawyer at Lewis Silkin, says businesses repeatedly state that they “can work with the rules as long as they know what they are and they’re not changing all the time”, adding that the UK is still expected to be a “relatively benign legal environment in which to employ people” if Labour comes to power.

Another employment lawyer says her clients aren’t fussed about the proposed changes because often political parties talk about sweeping reform but “by the time those have gone through parliament and have been implemented, they are so watered down they don’t really bear any resemblance”.

Labour has been preparing its response to all of this criticism for months, braced for more insults and Sir Keir-branded flip-flops (£16.99 in the Conservative Party shop) as tensions rise. A mug being sold by the Conservatives features a cartoon of Rayner and Starmer next to the line “a dangerous brew”.

A dangerous brew they are, but not in the way the merchandise is intended to mean. Labour has held its lead in the polls for the 15th week running, and is on course to win all three of this month’s by-elections. Voters in Wellingborough and Kingswood will choose a new MP on Thursday, after Wellingborough’s Peter Bone was stripped of the party whip in October.

Each side will try to embarrass the other over the coming months, and workers’ rights will be a key battleground.

The name Crossgates, the village Rayner was visiting last weekend, means crossroads. That’s exactly where the country now stands.

