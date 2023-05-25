Inside Labour’s plans for a populist tax raid – and a debt-fuelled spending spree

Labour Party Deputy leader Angela Rayner, Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, Labour Party Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves - Leon Neal/Getty Images Europe

Fresh off her business-class fight and armed with a prospectus to woo American businesses and policymakers, Rachel Reeves is on a mission to build Labour’s economic credibility.

Her tour of New York and Washington, D.C. culminated on Wednesday with a speech to Peterson Institute think tank, in which she cosied up to Joe Biden with her “securonomics” plan to mimic his big-spending administration.

Ms Reeves declared globalisation “dead” and condemned British policymakers “too willing to believe that wealth will trickle down”, as she made the case for a more muscular, interventionist state.

But among her declarations about the direction of the global economy and vision for “an active state in partnership with a vibrant market” was precious little about the issue that dominates conversation in pubs and living rooms in Britain: tax.

Populist tax raids

An 11,000-word pamphlet published to coincide with the speech contained just two paragraphs dedicated to tax, with scant detail on Labour’s proposals beyond the statement they will be “fair and efficient”.

Ms Reeves and her colleagues on the Labour frontbench defer most questions about fiscal policy to the publication of the next manifesto, and the party has restricted its policy announcements on tax to those that target the bogeymen of the British economy.

Private equity firms, independent schools, landlords, non-doms, tech giants and fossil fuel extractors are all in line for tax hikes, while a crackdown on offshore trusts is expected in the coming months.

The policies appear more focused on projecting Labour as a party of fairness than on raising revenue.

Treasury officials have privately expressed concerns that both the non-doms and private equity taxes would actually cost the exchequer by driving wealthy individuals overseas.

Ms Reeves has meanwhile kept quiet about her view, revealed in a 2018 policy paper, that Labour should adopt property and land taxes, introduce a new levy on all gifts to replace inheritance tax and raise capital gains tax.

A Labour spokeswoman said Ms Reeves has “made it clear that all of Labour’s policies in the manifesto will be fully costed and fully funded”.

Borrowing for net zero

However, Ms Reeves’ refusal to discuss increases in the main personal taxes – on income, inheritance and National Insurance – has left the party struggling to fund the major spending spree planned for its first term.

Her “Climate Investment Pledge” at the 2021 Labour Party conference commits her to spending £28bn every year on green initiatives to promote clean energy and a reduction in carbon emissions.

An aide revealed in the margins of the conference that the money would be borrowed rather than drawn from existing departmental budgets – an increase of 20pc on the 2022/2023 borrowing figure.

The party already has more relaxed fiscal rules than the Government – committing to reducing borrowing as a percentage of GDP, but without the hard cap of 3pc that constrains Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor.

But Ms Reeves’s team is planning to further justify its borrowing by measuring debt in terms of “public worth” – a measure that factors the changing value of publicly-held assets into borrowing figures.

In a 2019 report for the Left-leaning Resolution Foundation think tank, the economist Richard Hughes argued a “net worth objective” would “allow the government to take advantage of historically low interest rates” – now eradicated by inflation – to increase public investment.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks as he attends a Democratic National Committee rally at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Maryland, U.S., August 25, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo - REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Simon French, an architect of the coalition government’s spending reforms and Head of Research at Panmure Gordon, said the system would cement Labour’s long-held view that borrowing for capital investment does not count.

“For those of us who’ve been around this agenda for long enough, there is more than a hint of Gordon Brown’s Golden Rule in this, trying to determine what's current spending and what is capital spending,” he said. “It's getting evolution from that revolution.”

National wealth fund

Labour’s spending plans include a new £8bn “National Wealth Fund” that will buy equity stakes in green projects in a bid to counter what the party sees as a shortfall in private sector investment.

“The idea that anything that will deliver return on investment in the long term will be done by the market is nonsense,” said George Dibb, an economist at the IPPR think tank. “The Government can be much more patient than investors.”

The plans are designed to mimic those of Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act in the United States and similar initiatives in Germany and Australia. Speaking in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Ms Reeves called for a new “green special relationship” between Britain and the United States focused on “the clean energy economy”.

“When looking across the pond to Biden's administration, Britain’s current government sees a subsidy arms race,” she said.

“Nations who share values and concerns and who want to seize the opportunities of tomorrow can and must work together to boost our collective resilience and security.”

Labour figures have built links with Left-leaning Western governments in the hope they can copy the investment plans and learn campaigning strategies to beat the populist Right, a senior party source said.

Economic charm offensive

In New York earlier this week Ms Reeves sat down with a Biden-linked pollster, John Anzalone, and the Obama strategist David Axelrod.

After three years of Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership, the party is still rehabilitating its profligate Corbyn-era image and is keen to emphasise its economic credentials in the hope it can prevent a Truss-style disaster in the financial markets after its first Budget.

Rachel Reeves, Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, speaks with specialist trader John Parisi during a visit to the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., May 22, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid - REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

“In the last few days and weeks, the change has been that rather than discussing specific policies, we have been setting out a cohesive story on the economy,” said a party source. “If I asked you what Corbyn stood for on any issue, you could have a guess. We need to get to the same place with Keir.”

But the Labour leader and shadow chancellor also have to fend off accusations – fuelled by their previous support for tax hikes and new wealth levies – that a Labour government would pursue a more radical agenda after getting into government.

Party sources insist there is “no hidden secret plan” on the economy but acknowledge the smaller policies already announced will be enacted before taking a longer view.

“Politics is about who pays. We have been looking at unearned wealth and fairness in the tax system,” said one. “But if you want to do things, you need to get on with it pretty quickly...there is a limited bandwidth.”

