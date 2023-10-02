Inside look: How Clayborn Temple's renovation is helping to 'keep the history alive'

When Anasa Troutman first came to Memphis, she was unaware Clayborn Temple existed — let alone its history.

The New Jersey native came to Memphis to promote “Union: The Musical,” which was presented at the church during a series of events in 2018 marking and honoring the 50th anniversary of the death of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Troutman said she felt a pull toward the building, a calling to do more, and after a few conversations with then-building owners, Frank Smith and Rob Thompson, she created the nonprofit entity that now leads the restoration of one of Memphis' most iconic and culturally significant buildings.

“Everyone in the city believes they belong here, and we want to preserve that,” Troutman said.

Allison Springfield, Clayborn Temple project manager, speaks about renderings for the future renovations of Clayborn Temple from within the temple during a walkthrough event hosted by the nonprofit Historic Clayborn Temple in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday, September 29, 2023. The event celebrated the completion of the $6 million second phase of restoration.

On Thursday, the nonprofit Historic Clayborn Temple hosted a walkthrough event celebrating the completion of the $6 million second phase of restoration. The renovations included preserving the stained-glass windows on the northern and southern halves of the building at 294 Hernando St., along with reinforcing the truss and attic.

Allison Springfield, senior project manager at Allworld Project Management, said the next phase will begin in 2024 and is estimated to cost another $25 million. That third phase will continue the interior restoration.

During a Sept. 28 tour, Springfield highlighted the preservation work done by Jackson, Mississippi-based Pearl River Glass Studios on the stained-glass windows including the original glass on the northern half the building and a mosaic honoring five local civil rights leaders on the southern half of Clayborn Temple. The glass on the southern half of the building honors activist Cornelia Crenshaw, labor leaders T.O. Jones and Larry Payne, United Methodist Church Pastor James Lawson and Memphis Branch National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) executive secretary Maxine Smith.

Elaine Lee Turner, director for the Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum, and Vasco Smith, son of Maxine Smith, a member of the national board of the NAACP and the executive secretary of the Memphis branch, look up at a stained glass portrait of Maxine Smith and other civil rights activists during a walkthrough event hosted by the nonprofit Historic Clayborn Temple in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday, September 29, 2023. The event celebrated the completion of the $6 million second phase of restoration.

Springfield estimates the entire renovation will be done by 2026. Memphis-based Self and Tucker Architects is helping with the design. Once completed Clayborn Temple will include an elevator, museum and outdoor courtyard.

“We want to recreate that center here for the community,” said Matteiu White, Self and Tucker marketing coordinator.

Troutman said she’s already received calls about hosting weddings at the temple. And while she’s had to turn down a few already, she said the aim is to host public events during the day and private events during the evening once Clayborn Temple is restored and reopened.

“This is a very special place in Memphis history,” Elaine Lee Turner said. “We want to tell this story for youth and future generations."

Turner and her sister operate Heritage Tours in Memphis. She selected the five portraits in the southern window.

Turner's maiden name, “Lee,” has a unique place in American history. In 2017, the city honored the Lee Sisters with a historical marker along Main Street (near the Peabody Place office building) remembering the 1960s sit-ins at a former department store along Main Street. The Lee Sisters were arrested 17 times during 1960s protests and were once heralded as “the most arrested family in the country” via a 1965 feature in “Jet” magazine.

Elaine Lee Turner, director for the Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum, smiles as she looks at renderings for future renovations for Clayborn Temple as she tours the site a walkthrough event hosted by the nonprofit Historic Clayborn Temple event in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday, September 29, 2023. The event celebrated the completion of the $6 million second phase of restoration.

Turner said she walked with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. twice during her youth. Once as a teenager during a march in Mississippi and in Selma, Alabama, after she graduated college.

She recalls the importance of Clayborn Temple and its role in the 1968 sanitation workers' strike and the prolific “I Am a Man” signs. The temple, which dates back to 1891, was a focal point during the strike. Union workers used the church for refuge and printed protest signs in the church’s basement. Preserving that history and reactivating the space as a community gathering space for education and cultural events, is paramount to Turner.

“Keep the history alive, and this church can do that,” Turner said.

Funding for Clayborn Temple includes National Park Service grants, city aid and philanthropic donations.

Neil Strebig is a journalist with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at neil.strebig@commercialappeal.com, 901-426-0679 or via X/Twitter,@neilStrebig

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Clayborn Temple in Memphis: Inside look at historic site's renovation