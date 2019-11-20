Inside the PBOC’s Struggle to Balance China’s Growth and Debt

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for Next China, a weekly email on where the nation stands now and where it's going next.

Deep in the government compound in Beijing, China’s State Council was in session, debating a complicated proposal to help struggling domestic companies.

The cabinet meeting in Zhongnanhai, a walled expanse of ornamental lakes and pavilions adjacent to the Forbidden City, took place late in May, days after U.S. President Donald Trump heaped yet more tariffs on China’s exports and restricted the sale of goods to Huawei Technologies Co.

On this day though, officials were grappling not over the fallout from the trade war, but how to tackle a home-grown adversary: about $35 trillion in corporate, household and sovereign debt.

An official from the National Development and Reform Commission, the modern-day incarnation of the once-mighty State Planning Commission, was suggesting that the People’s Bank of China should release a bolt of cash that could be used by banks to buy stakes in companies, which would then use those funds to repay some of their debt.

The central bank governor Yi Gang was present at the meeting, but before he could speak, Premier Li Keqiang dismissed the proposal on the grounds that yet more central bank liquidity wasn’t the answer.

For Yi, it was one more small victory. In his 20 months in office, the University of Illinois alumnus has persistently argued against a “flood” of stimulus, instead releasing just enough liquidity to keep the economy on its gradual glide path from the double-digit growth rates of the mid-2000s toward the sub-6% rates expected into the 2020s.

Even with worsening data pointing to the risk of a sharper decline, the PBOC is staying the course, for now. While the U.S. Federal Reserve has slashed broad borrowing costs by 75 basis points since July, the PBOC is maintaining the most gradual of approaches, constrained by the fear of re-inflating debt bubbles or stoking already resurgent inflation.

That approach has been confirmed this month. A 5 basis point cut to the key 7-day reverse repo rate on Nov. 18 followed a tweak of similar magnitude to the rate the PBOC charges banks to borrow for a year. The loan prime rate -- based on the interest rate for one-year loans that 18 banks offer their best customers -- was set at 4.15% for November, down from 4.20% in October, according to a statement from the PBOC on Wednesday.

For the global economy, which has relied on China for about a third of its total growth in recent years, Yi’s moderation has meant there will be no big support to world demand that marked past binges from Beijing. If Yi can pull off his tightrope walk between keeping growth stable and avoiding a debt crisis, China will continue its march toward being the “moderately prosperous” society that the Communist Party wants it to be. Fail, and all bets are off.

Yi is building on the work of his predecessor, Zhou Xiaochuan, who in the latter years of his tenure argued that controlling debt had become more important than hitting sky-high economic growth rates. That insight appears to have become internalized at the highest levels.

“The balance between debt and growth is a task that Chinese policy makers will need to address over the longer term, for 10 years or more, unless there can be fundamental structural reform to get rid of some of it,” said George Wu, chief economist at Changjiang Securities Co in Beijing, who served 12 years in the PBOC’s monetary policy department. “Otherwise, the debt will just be rolled over, not removed, like an ostrich burying its head in the sand.”

From his office at the bank’s headquarters -- a squat office block at the gateway to Beijing’s financial district covered in bronze reflective glass -- Yi is also trying to continue Zhou’s decade-and-a-half quest to modernize the institution from its roots as the only bank in Maoist China to one of the must-watch monetary guardians of the world.

Foreigners are already more invested in China’s economic future than ever before, and that’s only set to deepen as its financial barriers come down. In September, executives from JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. were among outsiders that met with Yi and other regulators at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel about a kilometer from the PBOC headquarters -- evidence that the trade war has done little to derail the rush to gain a share of an estimated $9 billion in annual profits.

