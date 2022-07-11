U.S. markets open in 1 hour 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,879.75
    -21.50 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,171.00
    -139.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,063.50
    -88.50 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,759.00
    -10.40 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.45
    -2.34 (-2.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.70
    -8.60 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    19.15
    -0.09 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0097
    -0.0085 (-0.84%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1010
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.24
    +0.16 (+0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1948
    -0.0088 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1930
    +1.1130 (+0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,528.58
    -681.92 (-3.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.53
    -35.14 (-7.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,177.24
    -19.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,812.30
    +295.11 (+1.11%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Inside Twitter as Elon Musk nixes deal to buy company

Jordan Parker Erb
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NIX-USD

Welcome to Monday, readers. Jordan Parker Erb here, reporting to you from New York. Twitter and Elon Musk are in the midst of a very public, very chaotic breakup, and I'm here to walk you through it.

Let's get started.

Sign up here to get 10 Things in Tech in your inbox each weekday morning.

Elon Musk handcuffed to Twitter logo 4x3
Elon Musk handcuffed to Twitter logo 4x3

Britta Pedersen/Getty Images; Twitter; Rachel Mendelson/Insider

1. A Twitter exec told employees the company will "be ok." After Elon Musk backed out of his agreement to buy Twitter, an internal memo shows an exec telling employees — some of whom had already taken to social media to express "glee" or "relief" — to use "discretion" in tweeting.

  • ICYMI: Musk on Friday sent a letter (read it here) to Twitter's board saying he's decided to "terminate" the $44 billion deal — but he has no intention of paying the $1 billion fee for backing out.

  • The next day, Musk flew to Sun Valley, Idaho to attend the exclusive Allen & Co. conference. In an interview, Musk notably skirted all conversation about his breakup with Twitter. Here's what he talked about instead.

  • Twitter has since hired one of the world's best law firms to sue Musk, and execs are trying to quell employees' concerns. In response to Musk's letter, general manager Nick Caldwell wrote a memo to staff, saying: "Phew! This is a lot."

Get caught up on Elon Musk's chaotic Twitter saga.

In other news:

Google Gmail illustration
Google Gmail illustration

Google has asked the Federal Election Commission to rule on its request to make it easier for political candidates to reach potential donors with email solicitations.Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

2. Gmail users could soon see more political emails in their inboxes. Google has asked federal regulators to OK a plan letting political committees avoid spam filters — but officials are giving users a little time to express their feelings on the potentially pivotal ruling.

3. Softbank-backed startup Remote is cutting 10% of its staff. Remote, an onboarding startup valued at nearly $3 billion, cited ongoing economic uncertainty and a focus on sustainable growth as it laid off nearly 100 workers. What we know so far.

4. Uber used a tactic known as the "kill switch" to block company data during police raids. Documents leaked to the Guardian suggest Uber activated the protocol at least 12 times in 2017 — when the app was illegal in several countries. Documents also appear to show its former CEO urged drivers to join protests against Uber, saying "violence guarantees success."

5. DoorDash is closing robotics company Chowbotics. DoorDash said it shuttered the business because it didn't meet certain internal benchmarks — resulting in layoffs and signaling a roadblock in its already slow adoption of automation. Inside DoorDash's robotixcs setback.

6. A new lawsuit alleges that embattled crypto platform Celsius is a Ponzi scheme. Jason Stone, the CEO of a firm Celsius acquired, says it failed to hedge risk and manipulated the market. What to know about the lawsuit.

7. How much do Amazon Web Services employees make? Insider combed through data to find out how much engineers, analysts, and hundreds of other employees at the cloud computing subsidiary make, and some are bringing in up to $185,000. See how much you could earn at AWS.

8. Researchers in China claim they have developed "mind-reading" AI. The Sunday Times UK first reported that researchers say they've developed artificial intelligence capable of measuring citizens' loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party. Get the full rundown here.

Odds and ends:

The Rivian R1S electric SUV.
The Rivian R1S electric SUV.

The Rivian R1S.Tim Levin/Insider

9. Take a tour of the Rivian R1S, the coolest new EV in the US. Shipping to customers later this summer, the R1S is a stylish — but rugged — SUV that can handle itself both on-road and off. Insider's transportation reporter got up close and personal with the EV — check it out here.

10. Amazon Prime Day kicks off tomorrow. While there are already some early deals going on (like sales on Apple Watches, iPads, and other Apple products), one of the best promotions we've seen is offering up to $284 in credits to use on Prime Day — here's how to claim every promotion. Plus, Axios has a look at the inner workings of Prime Day.

What we're watching today:

  • "Better Call Saul" returns for its final six episodes on AMC.

  • Nano Labs is expected to announce its final IPO pricing.

  • Fortune Brainstorm: TECH event kicks off today in Aspen, Colorado.

Keep updated with the latest tech news throughout your day by checking out The Refresh from Insider, a dynamic audio news brief from the Insider newsroom. Listen here.

Curated by Jordan Parker Erb in New York. (Feedback or tips? Email jerb@insider.com or tweet @jordanparkererb.) Edited by Hallam Bullock (tweet @hallam_bullock) in London.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Tips for Parents on Talking to Kids About School Shootings

    The more things change, the more they stay the same, or so the saying goes. In January 2021, I wrote a column called “Talking to your kids about recent mob violence.” The recent tragedies in Uvalde, Texas, and several other states bring on the sad occasion to write this piece again. I need to repurpose […]

  • Bankers Look Past Musk’s Twitter Fickleness for Future Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- It isn’t the first time billionaire Tesla Inc. founder Elon Musk burned his investment bankers on deals and it may not be the last.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityWhen Musk dropped a regulatory filing late Friday saying he was walking away from his $44 billion

  • ‘We’re just f---ing illegal’: Leaked documents show Uber thwarted police and secretly courted politicians

    The ride-share service is under investigation after texts, emails, memos and other documents reveal how executives engaged in questionable practices during its global expansion.

  • Blinken Blasts China’s Support for Russia, Calls Out Xi

    (Bloomberg) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken blasted Beijing over its support of Russia after emerging from more than five hours of talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityDuring a meeting on the sidelines of a Group of 20 foreign min

  • After Another Mass Shooting, Questions Loom About the Role of Parents

    HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Days after a gunman opened fire at a Fourth of July parade here, Alberto Fuentes arrived at a downtown memorial for the victims, asking himself a question now haunting many in this shattered Chicago suburb: Could the 21-year-old suspect’s parents have prevented any of this? “The kid had a problem,” Fuentes, 40, said. “I have kids, too, and if I see something, I have a responsibility. The parents had a responsibility to do something.” Millions of American parents now worry a

  • Tencent, Alibaba and Didi fined by China antitrust watchdog for unreported merger deals as early as 2011

    China's antitrust watchdog on Sunday announced it had punished Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding and Didi Global, among others, for failing to report past merger deals for anti-monopoly reviews. The list of 28 offending cases included 12 involving social media and video gaming giant Tencent, five involving e-commerce giant Alibaba, and four involving ride-hailing platform operator Didi and its subsidiaries. Each case led to a fine of 500,000 yuan (US$74,600) - the maximum amount that the S

  • Twitter Shares Sink, With Legal Battle Ahead as Elon Musk Walks Away

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. shares tumbled in premarket trading after Elon Musk walked away from his $44 billion deal to buy the company, setting the scene for a disruptive legal battle.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityShares fell 7.2% to $34.17 as of 6:40 a.m. in premarket tr

  • Musk makes meme on Twitter legal threat after scrapping $44 billion deal

    The series of tweets on Monday was Tesla Inc chief's first public response since he made public his intention to ditch the offer on Friday because Twitter had breached multiple provisions of the merger agreement. "Twitter's board must contemplate the potential harm to its employee and shareholder base of any additional internal data exposed in litigation," Benchmark analyst Mark Zgutowicz said. Twitter shares fell about 5% to $34.85 in premarket trading on Monday.

  • Swiss travel retailer Dufry to buy Italy's Autogrill

    Italy's Benetton family - Autogrill's largest investor - will transfer its entire 50.3% stake to Dufry, which will offer to buy out minority stakeholders, with the Benetton's holding company Edizione then becoming the combined group's biggest shareholder with a stake of 20-25%. "The combination of the two groups will create a new leader in travel experience and allow us to significantly increase our presence in core markets, such as the U.S., and in the travel food and beverage sector," Dufry Chairman Juan Carlos Torres said in the companies' statement. Dufry CEO Xavier Rossinyol will lead the combined group, Torres keeping his role in the new company.

  • MediPharm Labs Enters into $6.2M Purchase Agreement for the Sale of Australian Facility

    MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) ("MediPharm Labs" or the "Company") a pharmaceutical company specialized in precision-based cannabinoids, has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") with OneLife Botanicals PTY ("OneLife Botanicals") for the sale of MediPharm Labs Australia Pty Ltd ("MPLA"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, for a minimum value of $6.9M AUD ($6.2M CAD). The Agreement is subject to routine conditions and is anticipated to close

  • Byju’s Struggles to Close $800 Million Funding as Investors Balk

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian online education provider Byju’s is struggling to close a funding round of $800 million as a global technology rout weighs on valuations. Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityInvestors including Sumeru Ventures and little-known firm Oxshott haven’t transferre

  • Musk abandons deal to buy Twitter; company says it will sue

    Elon Musk announced Friday that he will abandon his tumultuous $44 billion offer to buy Twitter after the company failed to provide enough information about the number of fake accounts. Twitter immediately fired back, saying it would sue the Tesla CEO to uphold the deal. The likely unraveling of the acquisition was just the latest twist in a saga between the world’s richest man and one of the most influential social media platforms, and it may portend a titanic legal battle ahead. The chair of Twitter’s board, Bret Taylor, tweeted that the board is committed to closing the transaction.

  • Twitter says it will make Elon Musk buy it – even though he doesn’t want to

    Board ‘plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement’, says Twitter chairman

  • Twitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. has hired merger law heavyweight Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz as it races to sue Elon Musk for moving to dump his $44 billion takeover of the company, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityThe social media c

  • Businesses Urge SEC to Consider Mergers in Climate-Disclosure Rule

    Companies are asking the Securities and Exchange Commission to tweak its proposed climate-disclosure rule to give deal makers enough time to report information about acquired companies.

  • Kids' finance startup GoHenry marches into Europe with Pixpay acquisition

    GoHenry, the U.K.-based financial education app and pre-paid debit card provider for kids, has expanded into Europe for the first time with the acquisition of French startup Pixpay. Founded out of London back in 2012, GoHenry has emerged as one of the preeminent fintech companies for children, targeting six to 18-year-olds with a digital platform that allows parents to allocate and control funds, while their children learn how to budget and gain insights into their spending habits. GoHenry expanded into the U.S. back in 2018, and today the company claims more than two millions users across these two markets -- it also says that one-sixth of 12-year-olds now have a GoHenry debit card.

  • Crypto Market Daily Highlights – BNB and XRP Hit Reverse

    It was a bearish end to the week for the crypto market as investor focus shifted to US inflation and retail sales figures in the week ahead.

  • China Tech Stocks Fall After Beijing Fines Alibaba, Tencent

    DOW JONES NEWSWIRES By Yifan Wang Shares of Chinese tech giants fell in Hong Kong on Monday, after Beijing fined some of the country's largest internet companies for failing to make proper antitrust declarations on previous deals.

  • China Stimulus Unlikely to Reverse Global Metals Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodity investors looking to China to reverse the rout in global metals markets may be disappointed, with Beijing unable to deliver the kind of investment splurge that powered past bull markets.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityAuthorities are mulling a plan to

  • Supply chains: How the pandemic may lead more manufacturers to the U.S.

    More and more U.S. companies are moving their production and manufacturing facilities back home due to the pandemic supply chain snarls and the insufficient production abroad.