Inside Xi Jinping’s race to build a Communist AI

Xi Jinping

Bill Clinton famously quipped that Beijing’s efforts to control the internet would be “like trying to nail Jell-O to the wall”. The former US President optimistically predicted that the freedom of the world wide web would force China to open up as citizens had abundant access to information.

Clinton underestimated the Chinese Communist Party. The country’s Great Firewall has cut off access to Western websites and its cyberspace regulators strictly control what is said on its domestic equivalents. Rather than chip away at the government’s power, Beijing’s control of the internet has bolstered it.

But if censoring the internet was like nailing jelly to the wall, trying to manipulate artificial intelligence (AI) might be like doing it with one hand behind your back.

The rise of so-called “large language models” such as ChatGPT, which hoover up huge quantities of data and confidently spit out human-sounding answers, present a new challenge to Beijing’s relentless censorship of the web.

Daniel Zhang - Alibaba

On Tuesday, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), the country’s powerful internet regulator, said that generative AI, such as chatbots and image creation systems, would be subject to strict security reviews that would ensure any content they made was loyal to the government.

“Content generated by generative AI should embody core socialist values and must not contain any content that subverts state power, advocates the overthrow of the socialist system, incites splitting the country or undermines national unity,” the CAC said.

Companies such as Alibaba, SenseTime and Baidu will have their chatbots stress tested by employees at the regulator, seeking to goad them into criticism of Xi Jinping and foment revolution.

The announcement came on the same day that internet giant Alibaba, which has been under years of scrutiny from the Chinese government, said it would release a chatbot called Tongyi Qianwen, which means “truth from a thousand questions”.

Story continues

Western chatbots such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Microsoft’s Bing and Google’s Bard are already blocked at the website level in China, while the country’s government has also banned companies from building OpenAI’s technology into their services. The state-run China Daily newspaper has warned that ChatGPT could “provide a helping hand to the US government in its spread of disinformation and its manipulation of global narratives for its own geopolitical interests”.

China has become an AI superpower. In 2017, the country laid out plans to become the world’s main AI hub by 2030. The push was reportedly ordered after a bot developed by DeepMind, a UK-based subsidiary of Google, defeated the world champion at the fiendishly complicated Chinese board game Go.

By last year, Chinese researchers were publishing three times as many AI papers as US researchers, according to researchers at Ohio State University.The technology has already been used to great effect in building China’s surveillance state and is a key plank of the country’s military strategy.

Large language models such as ChatGPT are being characterised as an economic catalyst on the scale of the internet, allowing white collar workers to offload major parts of their job to machines.

China’s strict controls on them, however, could hinder development. “Here in the West, governments are taking a pretty relaxed position on all of the misinformation inaccuracies, hallucinations, of things like ChatGPT,” says Stephanie Hare, a technology researcher. “[But] Alibaba cannot operate in the same way as OpenAI. Western companies which enjoy greater freedom and less political interference that their Chinese counterparts will most likely pull ahead.”

Bots such as ChatGPT are trained on huge quantities of data and act like advanced versions of Google’s autocomplete, creating passages of text that are uncannily humanlike. However, the software is notoriously unpredictable, capable of spouting falsehoods, making up facts or, with the right prompts, ignoring its programming to turn aggressive. Last week, an Australian mayor threatened to sue ChatGPT for defamation after it claimed he had spent time in prison.

A Chinese AI going rogue would potentially lead to severe repercussions for its developer, meaning chatbots are being built with strict limits. Try asking Ernie, a chatbot developed by the search engine Baidu, about Xi Jinping, and it will respond by saying the question “couldn’t pass a safety review”. Press it further, and it will ask to change the subject to something more lighthearted.

Ernie Bot - Michael Zhang/AFP

This is only a stopgap, however. China has used the internet as a way of reinforcing Communist rule, and the CAC is insisting that chatbots reflect socialist values, not merely ignore questions about them.

Richard Windsor, an independent technology analyst, says that these requirements, as well as US trade bans on China accessing the most advanced microchips, mean Chinese chatbots will be technologically inferior if they are trained only on approved data. The easiest way to avoid the wrong answer of Tiananmen Square, for example, would be to ensure that “ChatCCP” knows nothing about it.

“The Chinese will have to go with much smaller datasets that have been very carefully curated. OpenAI [and others] have no such constraints and so can effectively just dump the entire dataset of the internet into the system and see what pops out the other end,” he says.

However, Windsor says this could have the advantage of developers more easily understanding the chatbots, making them more reliable. “The regulation of the CAC will serve to remove the craziness… but not the usefulness that will make these models economically viable,” he adds.

Arthur Holland Michel, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs, says that regulation of AI systems is inevitable in the US and Europe, meaning that earlier Chinese rules could give developers a head start on operating within strict boundaries.

“In the West we are in a pre-regulation stage. I don't think anyone has fully grappled with the possibility that once you put this stuff in [legislation], some of these same questions will arise,” he says.

If a Chinese chatbot were to take off in the West, it might raise concerns that would make the panic over TikTok look inconsequential. Beijing’s limits on independent thought – whether originating from man or machine – means that is unlikely to happen.