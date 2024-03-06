An Insider Of AnnAik Picks Up 14% More Stock

Investors who take an interest in AnnAik Limited (Catalist:A52) should definitely note that insider Kheng Low recently paid S$0.065 per share to buy S$179k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 14%.

AnnAik Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Kheng Low was the biggest purchase of AnnAik shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is S$0.066. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the AnnAik insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

AnnAik insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. AnnAik insiders own 60% of the company, currently worth about S$11m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The AnnAik Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest AnnAik insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Looks promising! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of AnnAik.

