An Insider Of Aspira Women's Health Picks Up 9.5% More Stock

Potential Aspira Women's Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) shareholders may wish to note that insider Jack Schuler recently bought US$500k worth of stock, paying US$2.75 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 9.5%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Aspira Women's Health

Notably, that recent purchase by Jack Schuler is the biggest insider purchase of Aspira Women's Health shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$2.52. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Aspira Women's Health insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Aspira Women's Health Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 34% of Aspira Women's Health shares, worth about US$8.7m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Aspira Women's Health Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Aspira Women's Health shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Aspira Women's Health. For example - Aspira Women's Health has 5 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

