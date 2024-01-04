Insider Buyers At Anfield Energy Sitting On CA$173k Profit

Insiders who purchased Anfield Energy Inc. (CVE:AEC) shares in the past 12 months are unlikely to be deeply impacted by the stock's 13% decline over the past week. After accounting for the recent loss, the CA$973.9k worth of shares they purchased is now worth CA$1.15m, suggesting a good return on their investment.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Anfield Energy

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Co-Founder Corey Dias bought CA$195k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.065 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is CA$0.07. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Anfield Energy share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CA$974k for 16.38m shares. But insiders sold 982.50k shares worth CA$72k. In total, Anfield Energy insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

TSXV:AEC Insider Trading Volume January 4th 2024

Insiders At Anfield Energy Have Bought Stock Recently

There has been significantly more insider buying, than selling, at Anfield Energy, over the last three months. In total, four insiders bought CA$474k worth of shares in that time. But we did see insider selling worth CA$31k. We think insiders may be optimistic about the future, since insiders have been net buyers of shares.

Does Anfield Energy Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own CA$3.3m worth of Anfield Energy stock, about 4.7% of the company. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Anfield Energy Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Anfield Energy insiders are expecting a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Anfield Energy (2 are a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

