Insider Buyers At Aurania Resources Likely Disappointed With 11% Slide

Insiders who acquired CA$3.9m worth of Aurania Resources Ltd.'s (CVE:ARU) stock at an average price of CA$0.46 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 11% price decline. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth CA$2.5m which is not ideal.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Aurania Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive Chairman Keith Barron made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$3.3m worth of shares at a price of CA$0.46 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$0.29 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Aurania Resources insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Have Aurania Resources Insiders Traded Recently?

We saw some Aurania Resources insider buying shares in the last three months. Independent Director Thomas Ullrich shelled out CA$9.9k for shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership Of Aurania Resources

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Aurania Resources insiders own 44% of the company, worth about CA$8.7m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Aurania Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Aurania Resources insiders think the business has merit. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 7 warning signs for Aurania Resources (of which 3 are potentially serious!) you should know about.

