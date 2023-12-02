Insider Buyers At Dateline Resources Recover Some Losses, But Still Down AU$93k

Insiders who bought AU$228.8k worth of Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as the stock rose by 10.0% last week. However, total losses seen by insiders are still AU$93k since the time of purchase.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Dateline Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Non-Executive Director Anthony Ferguson made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$75k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.019 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.011 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Dateline Resources insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Dateline Resources Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Dateline Resources. MD, CEO & Executive Director Stephen Baghdadi bought AU$31k worth of shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Does Dateline Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Dateline Resources insiders own about AU$6.0m worth of shares (which is 42% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Dateline Resources Insiders?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Dateline Resources insiders think the business has merit. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Dateline Resources has 5 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

