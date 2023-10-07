Insider Buyers Lose Additional AU$72k As True North Copper Dips To AU$74m

Insiders who bought AU$200k worth of True North Copper Limited's (ASX:TNC) stock at an average buy price of AU$0.25 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 18% decrease in the stock. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth AU$128k, which is not great.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At True North Copper

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by MD & Director Martin Costello for AU$100k worth of shares, at about AU$0.25 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.16 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months True North Copper insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 11% of True North Copper shares, worth about AU$7.8m, according to our data. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About True North Copper Insiders?

The fact that there have been no True North Copper insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more True North Copper stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing True North Copper. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for True North Copper (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

