Insider Buyers Lose Additional AU$38k As Red Metal Dips To AU$22m

The recent 13% drop in Red Metal Limited's (ASX:RDM) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased AU$162k worth of stock at an average buy price of AU$0.11 over the past 12 months. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only AU$125k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Red Metal

The Independent Non-Executive Director Joshua Pitt made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$162k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.11 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.083 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Joshua Pitt.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Red Metal

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Red Metal insiders own 17% of the company, worth about AU$3.8m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Red Metal Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Red Metal shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Red Metal. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Red Metal.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

