Insider Buyers Lose Additional AU$82k As Bluechiip Dips To AU$13m

Insiders who acquired AU$190.0k worth of Bluechiip Limited's (ASX:BCT) stock at an average price of AU$0.023 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 24% price decline. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth AU$107.7k, which is not what they expected.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

See our latest analysis for Bluechiip

Bluechiip Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Non-Executive Chairman Iain MacGregor Kirkwood made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$150k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.025 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.013 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Bluechiip insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

ASX:BCT Insider Trading Volume January 2nd 2024

Bluechiip is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insiders At Bluechiip Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Bluechiip insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. In total, insiders bought AU$190k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Story continues

Does Bluechiip Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 11% of Bluechiip shares, worth about AU$1.4m, according to our data. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Bluechiip Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Bluechiip insiders are expecting a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Bluechiip you should be aware of, and 4 of them shouldn't be ignored.

But note: Bluechiip may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.