Insider Buyers Lose Additional AU$221k As NT Minerals Dips To AU$7.2m

Insiders who bought AU$516k worth of NT Minerals Limited's (ASX:NTM) stock at an average buy price of AU$0.016 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 18% decrease in the stock. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only AU$295k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

NT Minerals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Jason Peterson for AU$358k worth of shares, at about AU$0.039 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.009 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months NT Minerals insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around AU$0.016. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. NT Minerals insiders own about AU$1.3m worth of shares. That equates to 18% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The NT Minerals Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded NT Minerals shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think NT Minerals insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing NT Minerals. Be aware that NT Minerals is showing 6 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 5 of those are a bit unpleasant...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

