Insider Buyers Lose AU$353k As Pivotal Metals Sheds AU$1.6m

Insiders who bought AU$725.1k worth of Pivotal Metals Limited's (ASX:PVT) stock at an average buy price of AU$0.039 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 13% decrease in the stock. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth AU$372.6k which is not ideal.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Pivotal Metals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non-executive Director Daniel Rose bought AU$150k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.042 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.02. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Pivotal Metals insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Pivotal Metals Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Pivotal Metals insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought AU$114k worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership Of Pivotal Metals

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Pivotal Metals insiders own about AU$3.3m worth of shares. That equates to 30% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Pivotal Metals Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Pivotal Metals we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 6 warning signs for Pivotal Metals (5 are a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

