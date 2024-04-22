Insider Buyers Lose AU$44k As Alicanto Minerals Sheds AU$1.8m

The recent 11% drop in Alicanto Minerals Limited's (ASX:AQI) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased AU$112.6k worth of stock at an average buy price of AU$0.04 over the past 12 months. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth AU$68.4k, which is not great.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Alicanto Minerals

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non-Executive Chairman Raymond Shorrocks bought AU$100k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.04 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.024). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Alicanto Minerals insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Alicanto Minerals Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Alicanto Minerals insiders own about AU$2.6m worth of shares. That equates to 18% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Alicanto Minerals Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Alicanto Minerals insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Alicanto Minerals and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Alicanto Minerals has 6 warning signs (5 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

