Insider Buyers Lose US$326k As Real Good Food Company Sheds US$2.9m

Insiders who bought US$387.1k worth of The Real Good Food Company, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RGF) stock at an average buy price of US$2.09 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 32% decrease in the stock. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth US$60.8k which is not ideal.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Real Good Food Company

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Mark Nelson bought US$168k worth of shares at a price of US$2.10 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$0.33). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Real Good Food Company insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data suggests Real Good Food Company insiders own 1.1% of the company, worth about US$116k. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Real Good Food Company Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Real Good Food Company insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Real Good Food Company insiders are doubting the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Real Good Food Company you should be aware of, and 2 of these are a bit unpleasant.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

