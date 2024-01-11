Insider Buyers Lose US$61k As Mkango Resources Sheds CA$5.1m

Insiders who acquired US$333.4k worth of Mkango Resources Ltd.'s (CVE:MKA) stock at an average price of US$0.21 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 11% price decline. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$272.0k, which is not great.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Mkango Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Co-Founder William Dawes for CA$167k worth of shares, at about CA$0.21 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$0.17). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. William Dawes was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

William Dawes bought 1.60m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of CA$0.21. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

TSXV:MKA Insider Trading Volume January 11th 2024

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that Mkango Resources insiders own about CA$4.4m worth of shares (which is 9.0% of the company). However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Mkango Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Mkango Resources insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Mkango Resources stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 6 warning signs we've spotted with Mkango Resources (including 4 which shouldn't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

