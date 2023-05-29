Insider Buyers At Nextdoor Holdings Recover Some Losses, But Still Down US$127k \

Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased US$498k worth of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) shares over the past year were recovered after the stock increased by 11% over the past week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling US$127k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Nextdoor Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Jason Pressman bought US$498k worth of shares at a price of US$3.30 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$2.46 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Jason Pressman was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Nextdoor Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Nextdoor Holdings insiders own 14% of the company, worth about US$130m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Nextdoor Holdings Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Nextdoor Holdings shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Nextdoor Holdings insiders think the business has merit. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Nextdoor Holdings. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Nextdoor Holdings you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

