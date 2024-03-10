Insider Buyers At NT Minerals Recover Some Losses, But Still Down AU$286k

Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased AU$515.9k worth of NT Minerals Limited (ASX:NTM) shares over the past year were recovered after the stock increased by 40% over the past week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling AU$286k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

NT Minerals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Jason Peterson bought AU$358k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.039 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.007 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

NT Minerals insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around AU$0.016. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of NT Minerals

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. NT Minerals insiders own about AU$1.4m worth of shares. That equates to 23% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About NT Minerals Insiders?

The fact that there have been no NT Minerals insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in NT Minerals and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that NT Minerals has 6 warning signs (5 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

