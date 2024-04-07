Insider Buyers At Processa Pharmaceuticals Recover Some Losses, But Still Down US$40k

Insiders who bought US$210.6k worth of Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as the stock rose by 18% last week. However, total losses seen by insiders are still US$40k since the time of purchase.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Co-Founder David Young for US$52k worth of shares, at about US$2.45 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$2.79. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Processa Pharmaceuticals insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about US$3.45 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Processa Pharmaceuticals Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Processa Pharmaceuticals insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$139k worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does Processa Pharmaceuticals Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that Processa Pharmaceuticals insiders own about US$507k worth of shares (which is 6.4% of the company). We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Processa Pharmaceuticals Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Processa Pharmaceuticals. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Processa Pharmaceuticals (of which 4 are a bit concerning!) you should know about.

