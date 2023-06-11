Insider Buyers At Soho House & Co Sitting On US$1.4m Profit \

Insiders who bought Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) stock lover the last 12 months are probably not as affected by last week’s 12% loss. After taking the recent loss into consideration, the US$3.2m worth of stock they bought is now worth US$4.6m, indicating that their investment yielded a positive return.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

View our latest analysis for Soho House & Co

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Soho House & Co

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Mark Ein for US$1.8m worth of shares, at about US$4.09 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$5.58. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 830.71k shares for US$3.2m. But insiders sold 243.44k shares worth US$1.7m. Overall, Soho House & Co insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Soho House & Co Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Soho House & Co insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. We can see that insider Richard Caring paid US$157k for shares in the company. No-one sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Soho House & Co insiders own 35% of the company, currently worth about US$379m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Soho House & Co Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Soho House & Co. Nice! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Soho House & Co. While conducting our analysis, we found that Soho House & Co has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here