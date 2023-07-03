Insider Buyers At Southern Gold Recover Some Losses, But Still Down AU$404k

Insiders who bought AU$616k worth of Southern Gold Limited (ASX:SAU) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as the stock rose by 28% last week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling AU$404k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Southern Gold

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Paul Shadbolt for AU$496k worth of shares, at about AU$0.12 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.023). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. We note that Paul Shadbolt was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 9.25m shares worth AU$616k. On the other hand they divested 2.31m shares, for AU$290k. In total, Southern Gold insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The average buy price was around AU$0.067. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Southern Gold Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From our data, it seems that Southern Gold insiders own 14% of the company, worth about AU$940k. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Southern Gold Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Southern Gold insiders are doubting the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 6 warning signs we've spotted with Southern Gold (including 4 which can't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

