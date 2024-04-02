Insider Buyers At Zura Bio Recover Some Losses, But Still Down US$165k

Insiders who bought US$500.0k worth of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as the stock rose by 19% last week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling US$165k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Zura Bio

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Chairman Amit Munshi for US$500k worth of shares, at about US$4.25 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$2.85). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Amit Munshi.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Zura Bio

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Zura Bio insiders own about US$17m worth of shares. That equates to 16% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Zura Bio Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Zura Bio insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Zura Bio and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Zura Bio. Be aware that Zura Bio is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 3 of those don't sit too well with us...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

