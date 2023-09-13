On September 11, 2023, Andrew Spodek, CEO, Director, and 10% Owner of Postal Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:PSTL), purchased 8,436 shares of the company. This move is significant as insider buying often signals a positive outlook for the company's future performance.



Andrew Spodek is the CEO and a Director of Postal Realty Trust Inc. He is also a 10% owner of the company. Spodek's leadership and significant stake in the company demonstrate his vested interest in the company's success.



Postal Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust that acquires and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. The company's portfolio consists of postal properties in multiple states, providing a steady stream of rental income.



Over the past year, Andrew Spodek has purchased a total of 20,000 shares and has not sold any shares. This trend of consistent buying by the insider suggests confidence in the company's prospects.



Insider Buying: Andrew Spodek Acquires 8,436 Shares of Postal Realty Trust Inc (PSTL)

The insider transaction history for Postal Realty Trust Inc shows a total of 3 insider buys over the past year, compared to 4 insider sells. This indicates a mixed sentiment among insiders, with more recent activity leaning towards buying.



On the day of Spodek's recent purchase, shares of Postal Realty Trust Inc were trading at $14.22, giving the company a market cap of $289.701 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 106.29, higher than the industry median of 17.39 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.



Insider Buying: Andrew Spodek Acquires 8,436 Shares of Postal Realty Trust Inc (PSTL)

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is $16.83, Postal Realty Trust Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84. This suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.



In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by Andrew Spodek, coupled with the company's modest undervaluation, could signal a positive outlook for Postal Realty Trust Inc. However, investors should always conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.



This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

