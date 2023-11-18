Insider Buying: Atrion President & CEO Bought US$90k Of Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) President & CEO, David Battat, recently bought US$90k worth of stock, for US$300 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Atrion

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Preston Athey for US$105k worth of shares, at about US$523 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$298. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Atrion insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about US$389 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Atrion insiders own about US$85m worth of shares. That equates to 16% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Atrion Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Atrion we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Atrion. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Atrion you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

