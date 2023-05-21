Insider Buying: Carr's Group Independent Non-Executive Chair Bought UK£200k Of Shares \

Potential Carr's Group plc (LON:CARR) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Non-Executive Chair, Timothy Jones, recently bought UK£200k worth of stock, paying UK£1.35 for each share. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Carr's Group

Notably, that recent purchase by Timothy Jones is the biggest insider purchase of Carr's Group shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of UK£1.41. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Carr's Group insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Carr's Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Carr's Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data isn't picking up on much insider ownership at Carr's Group, though insiders do hold about UK£537k worth of shares. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. This level of insider ownership is notably low, and not very encouraging.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Carr's Group Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Carr's Group insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Carr's Group. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Carr's Group.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

