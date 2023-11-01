Insider Buying: CEO Jeffrey Tengel Acquires 2,100 Shares of Independent Bank Corp

On October 30, 2023, Jeffrey Tengel, CEO of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB), purchased 2,100 shares of the company, signaling a strong vote of confidence in the bank's future prospects. This article will delve into the details of this insider buying activity and provide an objective analysis based on available data.

About Jeffrey Tengel and Independent Bank Corp

Jeffrey Tengel is the CEO of Independent Bank Corp, a bank holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Rockland Trust Company. The bank offers a wide range of banking, investment, and insurance services to businesses and individuals. Tengel's leadership and strategic decisions play a crucial role in the bank's operations and growth.

Insider Buying: What Does It Mean?

Insider buying refers to when a company's executives, directors, or other insiders purchase shares of their own company's stock. This is often seen as a positive sign, as it indicates that the insiders believe in the company's future and are willing to invest their own money in it. In this case, the insider is CEO Jeffrey Tengel.

Jeffrey Tengel's Insider Trading Activity

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 4,169 shares and has not sold any shares. The recent acquisition of 2,100 shares further strengthens his position in the company.

The insider transaction history for Independent Bank Corp shows a total of 5 insider buys over the past year, with 2 insider sells over the same timeframe. This suggests a generally positive sentiment among the company's insiders.

Valuation of Independent Bank Corp

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Independent Bank Corp were trading at $48.58 each, giving the company a market cap of $2.154 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 8.34, which is slightly higher than the industry median of 8.06 but lower than the companys historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is reasonably priced relative to its earnings.

With a price of $48.58 and a GuruFocus Value of $91.36, Independent Bank Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.53. This indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the companys past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by CEO Jeffrey Tengel, coupled with the company's strong valuation metrics, suggests a positive outlook for Independent Bank Corp.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

