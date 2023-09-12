Insider Buying: CFO Leah Schweller Acquires 30,000 Shares of Charge Enterprises Inc (CRGE)

On September 8, 2023, Leah Schweller, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Charge Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:CRGE), made a significant insider purchase of 30,000 shares of the company's stock. This move has caught the attention of investors and market analysts alike, as insider buying often signals an executive's confidence in the company's future prospects.



Leah Schweller is a seasoned financial executive with a proven track record in the industry. As the CFO of Charge Enterprises Inc, she is responsible for the company's financial strategy and operations, including budgeting, forecasting, and financial reporting. Her decision to increase her stake in the company is a strong vote of confidence in its future growth and profitability.



Charge Enterprises Inc is a global provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging services, telecommunications infrastructure, and power storage solutions. The company is committed to creating a sustainable future by providing innovative solutions to the growing demand for clean energy and efficient power storage. With a market cap of $133.075 million, Charge Enterprises Inc is a key player in the rapidly expanding EV and renewable energy sectors.



Over the past year, Leah Schweller has purchased a total of 40,000 shares and has not sold any shares. This recent purchase of 30,000 shares represents a significant increase in her holdings and underscores her belief in the company's potential.



The insider transaction history for Charge Enterprises Inc shows a trend of insider buying over the past year. There have been 21 insider buys in total, compared to only 4 insider sells. This trend suggests that the insiders, including Leah Schweller, see value in the company's stock and expect it to perform well in the future.



On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Charge Enterprises Inc were trading for $0.48 apiece. This price point, coupled with the company's market cap of $133.075 million, suggests that the stock is reasonably valued. The insider's decision to buy at this price indicates a belief that the stock is undervalued and has room for growth.



In conclusion, the insider buying activity at Charge Enterprises Inc, particularly the recent purchase by CFO Leah Schweller, signals a strong confidence in the company's future prospects. Investors and market watchers should keep a close eye on this stock, as insider buying often precedes positive stock price movements.



