Insider Buying: CFO and Treasurer John Beasley Acquires 1,000 Shares of ArcBest Corp

On September 14, 2023, John Beasley, the CFO and Treasurer of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB), purchased 1,000 shares of the company. This move is significant as insider buying often indicates a strong belief in the company's future prospects.



John Beasley is a seasoned financial executive with a deep understanding of ArcBest Corp's operations. His role as CFO and Treasurer places him in a unique position to understand the financial health and future prospects of the company. His decision to invest in the company is a strong vote of confidence in its future.



ArcBest Corp is a leading logistics company providing freight transportation services and solutions. The company operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation, and other logistical services. The ArcBest segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers. The FleetNet segment provides roadside assistance and maintenance management services for commercial vehicles through a network of third-party service providers.



Over the past year, John Beasley has purchased 1,000 shares in total and sold 0 shares in total. This indicates a positive sentiment towards the company's stock.



The insider transaction history for ArcBest Corp shows that there have been 1 insider buys in total over the past year. Meanwhile, there have been 11 insider sells over the same timeframe. This could suggest a mixed sentiment among insiders about the company's future prospects.



Shares of ArcBest Corp were trading for $104.98 apiece on the day of John Beasleys recent buy. This gives the stock a market cap of $2.448 billion.



The price-earnings ratio is 10.77, which is lower than the industry median of 13.41 and lower than the companys historical median price-earnings ratio. This could suggest that the stock is undervalued.



With a price of $104.98 and a GuruFocus Value $92.26, ArcBest Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14. This means the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value.



The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:



Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the companys past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of ArcBest Corp shares, coupled with the company's fair valuation and lower than average price-earnings ratio, could suggest a positive outlook for the company's stock. However, potential investors should also consider the mixed insider trading activity over the past year.



