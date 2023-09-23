Insider Buying: Director Richard Tuttle Acquires 1,250 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corp

On September 21, 2023, Richard Tuttle, a director at Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H), made a significant purchase of 1,250 shares of the company's stock. This move is noteworthy as insider buying can often be a positive indicator of a company's future performance.



Richard Tuttle is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the hospitality industry. His role as a director at Hyatt Hotels Corp involves providing strategic guidance and oversight to the company's management team. His decision to increase his stake in the company is a strong vote of confidence in its future prospects.



Hyatt Hotels Corp is a global hospitality company with a portfolio of 20 premier brands. As of September 30, 2023, the company's portfolio includes more than 950 hotel, all-inclusive, and wellness resort properties in 67 countries across six continents. Hyatt's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top employees, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders.



Over the past year, Richard Tuttle has purchased a total of 1,250 shares and has not sold any shares. This suggests that the insider sees value in the company's stock and expects it to perform well in the future.



The insider transaction history for Hyatt Hotels Corp shows a total of 1 insider buy over the past year, compared to 16 insider sells over the same timeframe. This could indicate a shift in sentiment among the company's insiders.



On the day of Richard Tuttle's recent buy, shares of Hyatt Hotels Corp were trading for $104.49 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $10.79 billion.



The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 25.15, which is higher than the industry median of 18.79 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is currently trading at a premium compared to its peers but is undervalued based on its own historical standards.



With a price of $104.49 and a GuruFocus Value of $151.70, Hyatt Hotels Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.69. This indicates that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before buying.



The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.



Insider Buying: Director Richard Tuttle Acquires 1,250 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corp





The above image shows the trend of insider buying and selling at Hyatt Hotels Corp. As can be seen, the insider has been consistently buying shares over the past year, which could be a positive sign for the company's stock.



The above image shows the GF Value of Hyatt Hotels Corp. As can be seen, the stock is currently trading below its GF Value, indicating that it could be undervalued.



In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at Hyatt Hotels Corp by Richard Tuttle could be a positive sign for the company's stock. However, investors should also consider other factors such as the company's valuation and financial performance before making an investment decision.



