Insider Buying: The Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Founder Just Bought 28% More Shares

Those following along with Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Joshua James, Founder of the company, who spent a stonking US$4.3m on stock at an average price of US$13.94. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 28%.

Domo Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Joshua James is the biggest insider purchase of Domo shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$14.61 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Domo insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Notably Joshua James was also the biggest seller.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 502.31k shares worth US$7.1m. But they sold 299.67k shares for US$4.4m. Overall, Domo insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Domo insiders own 14% of the company, worth about US$71m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Domo Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Domo we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Domo is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

