On September 11, 2023, Jeffrey Eberwein, the Executive Chairman and 10% Owner of Star Equity Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:STRR), purchased 86,135 shares of the company. This move is significant as it provides insight into the insider's confidence in the company's future performance.



Jeffrey Eberwein is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the financial industry. He has served as the Executive Chairman of Star Equity Holdings Inc, a diversified holding company that facilitates the provision of healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Healthcare Delivery, Healthcare Real Estate, and Construction. Its services include diagnostic imaging and other ancillary services to healthcare providers.



Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 1,375,653 shares and has not sold any shares, indicating a strong belief in the company's potential.



Insider Buying: Executive Chairman Jeffrey Eberwein Acquires 86,135 Shares of Star Equity Holdings Inc

The insider transaction history for Star Equity Holdings Inc shows a total of 38 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells recorded over the same timeframe. This trend suggests a positive sentiment among the company's insiders, which could be a bullish signal for investors.



On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Star Equity Holdings Inc were trading at $1.09, giving the company a market cap of $18.083 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 0.76, significantly lower than the industry median of 24.37 and the companys historical median price-earnings ratio. This could indicate that the stock is undervalued.



However, with a price of $1.09 and a GuruFocus Value of $0.58, Star Equity Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.88. This suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.



In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by Jeffrey Eberwein, coupled with the company's low price-earnings ratio, could be seen as a positive signal for potential investors. However, the high price-to-GF-Value ratio suggests that the stock may be overvalued, indicating that investors should exercise caution.



This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

