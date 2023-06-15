Insider Buying: H&T Group Independent Non-Executive Director Bought UK£67k Of Shares \

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) Independent Non-Executive Director, Simon Walker, recently bought UK£67k worth of stock, for UK£4.44 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

H&T Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Executive Director Christopher Gillespie bought UK£107k worth of shares at a price of UK£4.28 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of UK£4.41. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

While H&T Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data isn't picking up on much insider ownership at H&T Group, though insiders do hold about UK£540k worth of shares. We might be missing something but that seems like very low insider ownership.

So What Do The H&T Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on H&T Group stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing H&T Group. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for H&T Group (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

