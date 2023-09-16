On September 14, 2023, Jeffrey Eberwein, Executive Chairman and 10% Owner of Star Equity Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:STRR), purchased 23,669 shares of the company. This move is significant as insider buying can often be a positive indicator for the company's future performance.



Jeffrey Eberwein is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the financial industry. He has served as the Executive Chairman of Star Equity Holdings Inc, a diversified holding company that facilitates the provision of healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Healthcare Delivery, Healthcare Real Estate, and Construction. Its services include diagnostic imaging and other ancillary services to healthcare providers.



Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 1,399,322 shares and sold 0 shares. This recent purchase further strengthens his position in the company, demonstrating his confidence in its future prospects.



Insider Buying: Jeffrey Eberwein Acquires 23,669 Shares of Star Equity Holdings Inc

The insider transaction history for Star Equity Holdings Inc shows a total of 39 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells recorded over the same timeframe. This trend of insider buying could be a bullish signal for the stock, as it indicates that those with the most insight into the company's operations are betting on its success.



On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Star Equity Holdings Inc were trading for $1.11 each, giving the stock a market cap of $17.384 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 0.73, significantly lower than the industry median of 24.78 and the companys historical median price-earnings ratio. This could suggest that the stock is undervalued, providing a potential opportunity for investors.



Insider Buying: Jeffrey Eberwein Acquires 23,669 Shares of Star Equity Holdings Inc

However, with a price of $1.11 and a GuruFocus Value of $0.57, Star Equity Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.95. This indicates that the stock is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the companys past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.



In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by Jeffrey Eberwein, coupled with the company's low price-earnings ratio, could be seen as positive indicators for Star Equity Holdings Inc. However, the high price-to-GF-Value ratio suggests that the stock may be overvalued, which investors should take into account when considering this stock.



This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

