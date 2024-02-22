Insider Buying: Pangaea Logistics Solutions Lead Independent Director Bought US$120k Of Shares

Investors who take an interest in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) should definitely note that the Lead Independent Director, Carl Boggild, recently paid US$8.51 per share to buy US$120k worth of the stock. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Carl Boggild was the biggest purchase of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$8.40). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Carl Boggild was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Pangaea Logistics Solutions insiders own 26% of the company, worth about US$100m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Pangaea Logistics Solutions Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Pangaea Logistics Solutions insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Pangaea Logistics Solutions that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

